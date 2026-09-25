Minor girl reveals horrors of Delhi gangrape: Three men held knife to neck, took turns to sexually assault

The 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by three men at knifepoint at Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Temple has revealed the horrors of the dreadful night and how the three accused, posing as policemen, sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. Details from the FIR lodged in this connection have revealed the sequence of events as the girl led a forensic team to the spots where she said the assaults took place, helping investigators recover biological evidence, including a condom, police said.

According to a senior officer, the girl told police that each of the three accused allegedly held a knife to her throat while raping her at different secluded locations inside the park, PTI reported.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini and the district mobile crime team examined the locations identified by the girl and collected several samples for scientific examination. Police said DNA analysis of the biological evidence could help investigators establish links between the accused and the alleged crime.

Girl was in park with a friend on her birthday

The girl had gone to Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend on Monday, on the occasion of her birthday. After offering prayers at the temple, the two bought chips and a bottle of water outside Kalkaji metro station before entering Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7.

According to the details of the incident, the two were sitting on a bench and eating chips when the three accused approached them.

The men allegedly caught hold of the girl's friend, slapped him and claimed to be policemen when the two questioned them. They allegedly took away their mobile phones, separated the girl from her friend and took her towards a secluded part of the park.

One of the accused allegedly asked another to take out a gun. The girl told police that the man, whom the others called Asif, was wearing a purple shirt and was the healthiest of the three. He allegedly showed her a black-coloured firearm before putting it back in his pocket.

The three men then allegedly took out knives and took the girl to a dark area of the park.

Pinned on park benches, gang-raped, at knife point by 3 men

According to the officer, Asif allegedly removed the girl's clothes, placed her on a red bench and asked another accused, whom he called Hemu, to keep watch.

The girl alleged that Asif put on a condom, held a knife to her neck and raped her. He then called Hemu, who took the girl to another bench and allegedly raped her while holding a knife to her neck.

The third accused, whom the others called Deepu, then allegedly approached her and raped her while holding a knife to her neck.

After the alleged assault, the men allegedly instructed the girl to wear her dress quickly and threatened to kill her and her friend if they told anyone about the incident. They then returned their mobile phones and took them out of the park, the girl told police.

She later informed her friend about the alleged assault, following which he called the police control room. A PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, and a police team reached the two near Gate No. 7 of the park.

Girl recalls accused communicated in nicknames

Police said the girl's detailed account helped investigators identify the accused as she was able to recall their physical descriptions, clothes and the names or nicknames by which they addressed one another.

She later accompanied a police team to Aastha Kunj Park and identified the locations where the alleged assault took place.

The FSL team and district mobile crime team examined the spots and collected biological and other evidence, including a condom found near one of the benches.

The samples have been sent for forensic examination, and investigators are awaiting the results, including DNA profiling.

Police also scanned footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras installed in and around the park and along routes leading to and from the area.

Around 20 people were initially shortlisted before technical surveillance and local intelligence helped investigators identify the three accused.

All three arrested

The accused -- Asif, Hemant and Mahesh have been arrested. Police said one of them was injured in retaliatory firing after he allegedly opened fire at a police team.

All three have been sent to judicial custody. Police are examining the accused's mobile phones, contacts and other technical evidence to reconstruct their movements before and after the incident.

Police are also looking into the security arrangements at Aastha Kunj Park, including the deployment of guards and the lack of adequate lighting and CCTV coverage in the secluded area where the alleged assault took place.

Police are also checking whether the accused were involved in any similar incident in the past. According to police sources, no formal complaint regarding such incidents has been received so far.

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