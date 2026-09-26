Sawan Barwal scripts history with Asian Games silver, ends India's 44-year wait for a marathon medal

Sawan Barwal delivered a remarkable marathon run to win an unexpected silver for India at the Asian Games on Saturday, while also breaking his own national record. The 28-year-old Armyman from Himachal Pradesh completed the 42.195km race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds.

Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita won gold in 2:10:49, while China's Peiyou Feng took bronze with a time of 2:12:13. For Barwal, though, the result marked a major moment in his career and ended a long wait for India in the Asian Games marathon.

Barwal ends India's 44-year wait for marathon medal

Barwal's silver is India's first medal in the Asian Games marathon since Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan won bronze at the 1982 edition in New Delhi. He is also only the fourth Indian athlete to win a marathon medal at the Games.

Chhota Singh and Surat Singh Mathur had previously won gold and bronze respectively at the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951.

The achievement is even more striking given Barwal's recent shift to the marathon. He moved to the event only this year after competing in long-distance races including the 5,000m, 10,000m and half marathon.

In April, he broke Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old national record at the NN Marathon in Rotterdam, clocking 2:11:58. Saturday brought another national record, making it two in as many marathon races.

"The way I trained, the target was to finish with a medal, not to better my national record. But, it was also a national record. I am very happy to have won a medal for the country, that too after a long time (1982)," Barwal told PTI after the race.

How Barwal secured the silver

The race was held in mild conditions of 21 degrees Celsius, with some wind and drizzle along the way. Barwal spent part of the race at the front and had moved into second place by the halfway mark, reaching 21.1km in 1:05:54.

After 35km, the front group had been reduced to three runners, with Barwal still among them. He said his plan was to remain with the leading group until around 39-40km before making his final push.

"My target was to finish in the first group up to 39-40 km. So, I was in the first group and decided to finish in the last 1-2 km. I tried to stay with the group. In the last 38-37 km, there were just three runners. Around 37 km, the third one (runner) fell behind," he said.

Barwal then focused on maintaining his rhythm as the Japanese runner moved ahead.

"I tried to maintain the same pace. So, in the last 39-37 km, the Japanese were ahead. But the pace was fast, so I tried to keep up with my comfortable pace," he said.

From a track near home to the Asian Games

Barwal grew up in Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. His father, Kuldeep, worked as a driver in New Delhi, while his mother, Subhadra Devi, is a homemaker.

He has now been running for more than a decade, although the journey began almost by chance. At 14, Barwal visited a track near his home where his elder brother was part of the school track team. Watching from the sidelines, he was eventually brought in to train for the 1500m.

His first national-level appearance came in 2015 in the U18 3000m event. He moved to senior competition in 2021, running the 5000m at the Federation Cup.

Barwal later won gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2025 National Games in Dehradun. In 2019, he joined the Army along with his elder brother under the sports quota.

The other Indian runner in Saturday's marathon, Kartik Karkera, finished 17th with a time of 2:22:41.

(With inputs from PTI)

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