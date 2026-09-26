Big setback for Prashant Kishor as Bhushan Jha quits Jan Suraaj Party 24 hours after being named candidate

Jan Suraaj Party has run into a setback just ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with teacher leader Bhushan Jha quitting the party barely 24 hours after being announced as its candidate from the Tirhut Teachers' constituency. Jha has now announced that he will contest the election as an independent candidate.

The development came after a review meeting in Muzaffarpur, where Jha raised allegations about the way he and his supporting teachers were treated. With Jha stepping away, Jan Suraaj Party is now set to announce a fresh candidate for the Tirhut Teachers' seat on Saturday.

Bhushan Jha quits Jan Suraaj Party

Announcing his decision to leave Jan Suraaj Party, Jha alleged that teachers supporting him were stopped from recording the review meeting while he was putting forward his views. He also claimed that he was being pushed to speak according to what had been decided by the party.

Jha said he found this objectionable and, following suggestions from fellow teachers, decided to leave Jan Suraaj Party and enter the election as an independent candidate.

Meeting held in Prashant Kishor's presence

The meeting took place on September 25 at a hotel in Muzaffarpur's Madipur, with Prashant Kishor present. Jha's announcement to quit the party and contest independently came after the meeting.

He also made several allegations regarding the treatment of himself and teachers who supported him during the meeting.

Jan Suraaj Party announces candidates for eight seats

Jan Suraaj Party had announced candidates for three of the eight Bihar Legislative Council seats on Thursday. Elections for these seats are scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27.

The party had already announced candidates for the remaining five seats on September 20.

Who is contesting from which seat?

Patna Graduates: Anuj Singh Patna Teachers: Divya Jyoti Tirhut Graduates: Vimohan Kumar Tirhut Teachers: Seat vacant after Bhushan Jha's resignation Darbhanga Graduates: Ravindra Yadav Darbhanga Teachers: SP Rai Kosi Graduates: Rajnish Ranjan Saran Teachers: Afaq Ahmed

With Jha now entering the contest as an independent, Jan Suraaj Party is expected to name a new candidate for the Tirhut Teachers' seat on Saturday.

ALSO READ:

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj announces five candidates for upcoming Bihar MLC polls