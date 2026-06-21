Monsoon set for revival as IMD signals strong advance; when will it reach Delhi? Check alert

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that conditions are becoming favorable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon around June 23. After remaining stalled over south Maharashtra since June 8, the monsoon is now expected to resume its northward and eastward progression, bringing significant weather changes across several regions of the country.

According to the weather department, the monsoon is likely to advance into additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and is also expected to make an onset over Chhattisgarh soon. Weather models suggest that the monsoon could reach Delhi by the first week of July if the current trend continues.

Meanwhile, eastern and northeastern India are already witnessing active monsoon conditions. West Bengal and Sikkim may experience very heavy rainfall on June 21, with persistent heavy to extremely heavy rain expected to continue across parts of the Northeast throughout the week.

Heavy rainfall alerts across east and northeast India

Extremely heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for West Bengal and Sikkim, where a red alert has been declared due to intense precipitation activity. Assam and Meghalaya remain under heavy rainfall warnings, while Odisha, Bihar, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive significant showers.

Over the past 24 hours, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim have already recorded very heavy rainfall, while Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand have also witnessed intense downpours.

Heatwave conditions to continue in central and western India

While monsoon activity strengthens in the east, heatwave conditions persist across parts of central and western India. Coastal and central Maharashtra are under heatwave alert, with similar conditions expected to continue in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Vidarbha region until June 25. Telangana and Bihar may also experience heatwave-like conditions until June 21.

Temperatures across northwestern India are expected to remain largely stable until June 22, followed by a possible drop of around 2°C. Maharashtra may see a gradual temperature decline of 2–3°C after June 21, while Telangana could witness a sharper fall of 2–5°C thereafter.

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