Ram Temple donation 'embezzlement' probe: SIT flags irregularities; no clean chit given so far

Lucknow:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple has submitted its preliminary investigation report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. According to sources, the SIT has raised serious concerns over the system for counting and monitoring donation funds. The report reportedly points to significant lapses in oversight and accountability within the donation management process.

Sources further indicate that no individual has been given a clean chit at this stage of the investigation.

The SIT has also examined the selection process of personnel involved in counting donations and scrutinised their alleged links with office-bearers of the temple trust. In addition, questions have been raised regarding the role of officials responsible for the temple's internal administrative arrangements.

Given the complexity and sensitivity of the case, the SIT has sought additional time and requested the deployment of more officers to conduct a comprehensive and detailed investigation.

What did SIT chief say

The UP government had constituted the SIT on June 13 following a request from the temple trust after claims surfaced regarding the alleged misappropriation of donation funds.

Speaking to PTI Videos, SIT chief and senior police officer Gyaneshwar Tiwari Pant said the team had submitted its initial findings based on the information and evidence gathered so far. He clarified that the report was only a preliminary assessment and that a final report would be submitted after further examination.

Pant said the contents of the report were confidential and could not be disclosed publicly at this stage. He added that the investigation was still underway and that the SIT would return to Ayodhya if required to collect additional information and verify facts.

How the row erupted

The controversy gained political attention after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on June 7 referred to reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations made at the Ram Temple were unaccounted for. He urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter.

Yadav also called for daily updates on the SIT probe, claiming that public confidence in the investigating agency had weakened due to what he described as widespread corruption under the BJP government.

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