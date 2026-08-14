Vande Mataram to 21-gun salute, Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort to witness 6 firsts this year

New Delhi:

Amid tight security, India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day Saturday, August 15, 2026, marking 79 years of freedom from British colonial rule. The grand event will take place at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, where PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his 13th consecutive address to the nation. The grand event at the Red Fort is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

'Vande Mataram' will be rendered at Red Fort

For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the celebrations at Red Fort. After his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'.

The grand ceremony at the Red Fort will feature an indigenous 21-gun salute using Indian-made 105mm Light Field Guns, an aerial flower shower by Mi-17 helicopters, and an AI-driven real-time translation of the Prime Minister’s speech into 22 Indian languages. The live broadcast of the event will also start at 6:30 AM IST on DD National and various digital streaming platforms.

Independence Day celebrations to witness 6 firsts this year:

Vande Mataram will be sung for the first time at Red Fort to commemorate 150 years of the song. Indigenous 21-Gun Salute will be held for the first time with all major equipment during the ceremony. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan for the first time will assist PM Modi in unfurling the national flag. Aerial flower shower will happen with two Mi-17 helicopters over the venue immediately after the flag unfurling. For the first time, the event will host 5,000 special guests alongside 2,500 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. For the first time, PM Modi’s speech will be translated live into 22 Indian languages using the AI-based Digital India Bhashini app.

PM will address the nation from Red Fort

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Song 'Vande Mataram' followed by the National Anthem.

A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations and these cadets & 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart.

Around 5,000 special guests to witness event this year

Around 5,000 Special Guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. "The National Flag Guard, comprising one officer and 32 other ranks each from the Army, Navy and Air Force and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the national flag by the prime minister. Major Lokendra Singh Shekhawat will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard," the ministry said.

Over 1,500 people from various states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional Indian attire, have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony, it said.

Also Read:

Delhi airport, High Court, Red Fort, other key locations receive bomb threats ahead of Independence Day