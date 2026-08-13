Mayawati expels former UP Health Minister Anant Kumar Mishra from BSP over 'anti-party' activities

Lucknow:

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday expelled Anant Kumar Mishra, alias Untu Mishra, who served as the health minister in the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect today as a consequence of his party-opposing activities. She said in any case, now that the electoral atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh in particular has become quite heated.

Here's what Mayawati said on Anant Kumar Mishra

“Anant Kumar Mishra, alias Untu Mishra, who served as the Health Minister in the B.S.P. government in Uttar Pradesh, has been expelled from the party with immediate effect today as a consequence of his party-opposing activities and the like. In any case, now that the electoral atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh in particular has become quite heated, the message and appeal is that people at all levels of the party must remain vigilant against all kinds of tactics by opponents—such as blandishments, bribes, punishments, divisions, and so on—while devoting themselves body and soul, with complete honesty and loyalty, to making the BSP's Ambedkarite mission a success in the upcoming assembly general elections,” she said in a post on X.

It should be noted that Mayawati had earlier expelled her nephew Akash Anand's father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth, as well as party coordinator for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir Randhir Singh Beniwal, on allegations of anti-party activities.

Expelling Anant Mishra is significant organisational development for BSP

And now expelling Anant Kumar Mishra from the BSP is significant organisational development, given his previous role as Health Minister in the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh.

As the main objective of the party, the BSP continues to focus on representing Dalits, backward classes, and other marginalised communities, frequently invoking the principles and legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar in its political messaging. As the Assembly polls are nearing, Mayawati’s statement signals a strengthened resolve to reinforce party discipline and resist any attempts to lure or divide its cadre.

Mayawati accuses both the govt, Opposition of politicising FCRA Bill

Earlier in the day, Mayawati accused both the government and the Opposition of politicising the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and added that the Opposition should have highlighted the Bill's shortcomings during its introduction instead of disrupting proceedings.



He also said the government had sought to get the "important" Bill passed quickly, but amid strong Opposition protests it was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Wednesday without an initial discussion in Parliament. The Lok Sabha had sent the Bill to a 31-member joint committee amid protests by opposition parties, which alleged that the proposed legislation targets minorities and NGOs and demanded its withdrawal.

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