How was Ram Temple donation theft uncovered? Details emerge as SIT probe continues

Ayodhya:

The controversy surrounding the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya continues to deepen as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) pursues its inquiry. While the SIT was expected to submit its preliminary findings to the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, the report has been delayed as investigators are still compiling statements, evidence, and other findings gathered during the probe. Meanwhile, details have emerged about how the alleged irregularities first came to light.

How was Ram Temple donation theft uncovered?

The matter surfaced on May 4 during a routine cleaning operation at the basement of the Yatri Suvidha Kendra, where donations collected from devotees are counted.

After the day's counting process had concluded, a sanitation worker allegedly discovered a bag filled with coins inside a toilet located within the counting centre. The worker reportedly informed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai about the discovery. Following this, Champat Rai immediately launched an internal inquiry, and suspicion fell on six individuals who had been present during the counting process that day.

Raids and recovery of cash

With the help of local police, Champat Rai conducted further investigations. Raids were conducted at the homes of these six individuals. During the search at one suspect's residence, investigators allegedly recovered cash worth around Rs 80 lakh. The police team did not find cash at the second person's home, but he admitted to regularly depositing around Rs 2 lakh per month into a bank account in his wife's name. The accused claimed during questioning that the money had been obtained through the alleged theft of donations offered at the temple. The suspect withdrew all the money from his account and handed it over to the trust.

Investigators subsequently questioned a third suspect, who allegedly disclosed that he was in possession of Rs 50 lakh. He reportedly told investigators that the money had been obtained through the alleged misappropriation of temple donations and later returned the entire amount. With these recoveries, the trust is said to have recovered more than Rs 1.5 crore.

Questions raised over supervision of donation counting process

The recovery of large sums of money from individuals with modest financial backgrounds strengthened suspicions that more people may have been involved in the alleged misappropriation of donations. The personnel assigned by the State Bank of India (SBI) to oversee the counting process were local residents and known to certain trust functionaries. They were allegedly appointed on the recommendation of individuals associated with the trust.

Anil Mishra handled the trust's financial matters. From counting donations to depositing them in the bank and overseeing all the trust's expenditures, he oversaw the entire accounting process. Therefore, Anil Mishra's role is also being investigated.

Also Read: Ram Temple donation row: SIT submits preliminary investigation report to CM Yogi Adityanath

Also Read: SIT asks Ram Temple trust functionaries not to leave Ayodhya as discrepancies found in offerings