Ram Temple donation row: SIT submits preliminary investigation report to CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (June 21) and submitted its preliminary investigation report. According to the sources, the preliminary investigation report has identified several individuals allegedly involved in the irregularities. However, it does not name any of the senior office-bearers of the temple trust.

During the six-day intensive investigation, the team conducted over 60 hours of investigation and questioned over 150 suspects. All eyes are now on the evidence the SIT has uncovered in this case involving donations worth crores of rupees, and what further action may be taken.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member SIT on June 13 to probe the allegations following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports as soon as possible.

SIT asks Ram Temple trust functionaries not to leave Ayodhya

Earlier, the has directed trust officials and temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya, according to temple sources. The directive came after investigators reportedly detected discrepancies in records related to offerings, including gold, silver, and precious stones.

Sources said the instruction was issued by the three-member SIT before its members departed for Lucknow on Sunday.

According to sources, one of the SIT's key findings relates to the documentation of gold and silver jewellery, diamonds, and other precious stones offered by devotees at the Ram Temple. Investigators have reportedly uncovered discrepancies in the records and accounting of these valuable offerings.

Sources further claimed that during questioning, several trust officials were unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the inventory management, storage, and accounting procedures for gold, silver ornaments, and other valuables received as donations.

The sources also alleged that significant irregularities may have occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela period in January and February 2025, when the temple witnessed a massive surge in the number of devotees and offerings.

They said nearly 10 lakh devotees visited the temple daily over a two-month period, and donation boxes were reportedly filled with currency notes within hours, making monitoring and accounting of donations a major focus of the SIT's investigation.

How are the donation boxes counted?

It is worth noting that there are a total of 35 donation boxes installed in the Ram Temple complex. All are opened twice daily. During this time, four employees from the Trust and the bank are present. The counting work is done in two shifts. The first shift starts at 8 am and continues until 2 pm. The second shift runs from 2 pm to 8 pm. Approximately 20 people work in each shift.

The offerings are counted in the basement of the Yatri Suvidha Kendra, about 200 meters from the Ram Temple. Anil Mishra's cabin is right next to the counting room. Anil Mishra has also been questioned by the SIT. The SIT has questioned 150 people in the alleged offering theft case. It is believed that 25 people may face action. Currently, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust have been barred from traveling outside the district. Employees named in the alleged offering theft case are also barred from traveling outside Ayodhya.

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