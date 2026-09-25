Who will win Khatauli in UP Assembly Polls 2027? Key factors, past results and alliance arithmetic explained

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The Khatauli assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh is considered a key political seat in 'Jatland'. Over the past three decades, the BJP, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Bharatiya Kisan Kamgar Party, and even the BSP have won in Khatauli. The Khatauli assembly seat is part of the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency number 15. In the 2027 assembly elections, Khatauli is a seat that the RLD could demand from the BJP in seat-sharing negotiations. Khatauli has a significant number of Muslim, Jat, Gujjar, Saini, and SC voters. Let's explain the electoral history and social dynamics of Khatauli from 1991 to 2022.

Khatauli was a stronghold of BJP in 90s

If we look at Khatauli's electoral history, in 1991, BJP candidate Sudhir Kumar Baliyan defeated independent candidate Birham Singh Baliyan by 53,773 votes. Birham Singh Baliyan received 32,252 votes and lost by a margin of 21,521 votes. Just two years later, in the 1993 assembly elections, Sudhir Kumar Baliyan once again won, defeating Janata Dal candidate Rajendra Singh by 13,668 votes.

In 1996, Ajit Singh's party turned the tables

The political landscape of Khatauli changed in the 1996 assembly elections, as former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's son Ajit Singh's newly formed party, the Bharatiya Kisan Kamgar Party, contested the UP assembly elections for the first time. Its candidate in Khatauli was Rajpal Singh Baliyan. In this election, they had an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The BKKGP candidate in Khatauli received a landslide victory, achieving the largest win in all elections from 1991 to 2022. Rajpal Singh Baliyan garnered 81,334 votes, while his opponent, BJP candidate Sudhir Kumar Baliyan, was limited to just 43,544 votes. Ajit Singh's party won this election by a landslide margin of 37,790 votes.

In 2002, BKKGP won election again

In 2002 Ajit Singh's BKKGP, now in the public domain as the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), had an alliance with the BJP. In 2002, Ajit Singh's party placed its bet on Rajpal Singh Baliyan, and it was successful. The RLD candidate secured 70,705 votes, defeating his rival, Samajwadi Party candidate Pramod Tyagi, by a margin of 28,171 votes. Pramod Tyagi only managed 42,534 votes in this election.

Year winner Party vote runner-up Party vote Difference 1991 Sudhir Kumar Baliyan BJP 53,773 Birham Singh Baliyan Independent 32,252 21,521 1993 Sudhir Kumar Baliyan BJP 48,973 Rajendra Singh Janata Dal 35,305 13,668 1996 Rajpal Singh Baliyan BKKGP 81,334 Sudhir Kumar Baliyan BJP 43,544 37,790 2002 Rajpal Singh Baliyan RLD 70,705 Pramod Tyagi SP 42,534 28,171 2007 Yograj Singh BSP 38,205 Rajpal Singh Baliyan RLD 22,184 16,021 2012 Kartar Singh Bhadana RLD 46,722 Tara Chand Shastri BSP 40,847 5,875 2017 Vikram Saini BJP 94,771 Chandan Singh Chauhan SP 63,397 31,374 2022 Vikram Saini BJP 1,00,651 Rajpal Singh Saini RLD 84,306 16,345 2022 by-elections Madan Bhaiya RLD 97,139 Rajkumari Saini BJP 74,996 22,143

In 2007, BSP won Khatauli

In 2007, when the BSP wave swept across the state, Khatauli was no exception. BSP's Yograj Singh halted the victory march of RLD MLA Rajpal Singh Baliyan, defeating him by a margin of 16,021 votes. In the 2007 election, Yograj Singh secured 38,205 votes, while Rajpal Singh Baliyan secured 22,184. Samajwadi Party candidate Pramod Tyagi finished third, while BJP's Sudhir Kumar Baliyan finished fifth.

In 2012, RLD regained Khatauli seat

However, in 2012, the RLD regained the ground. In this election, the RLD had an alliance with the Congress. This time, the RLD fielded a new candidate. In the Khatauli assembly election, RLD candidate Kartar Singh Bhadana defeated BSP candidate Tara Chand Shastri by a narrow margin of 5,875 votes. This was the lowest margin in three decades of elections. The RLD candidate received 46,722 votes, while Tara Chand Shastri received 40,847 votes.

BJP returned to Khatauli after 24 years

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP manages to make a comeback in Khatauli after 24 years and Vikram Saini gets the victory. Vikram Saini gets 94,771 votes and defeated his rival SP candidate Chandan Singh Chauhan by a margin of 31,374 votes. In this election, the SP candidate gets 63,397 votes. Whereas, BSP candidate Shivn Singh Saini gets only 37,380 votes. RLD comes fourth in this election. RLD candidate Shahnawaz Rana gets only 12,846 votes. In 2022, the BSP's performance in Khatauli proved to be too much for the RLD.

Now comes the 2022 assembly elections, and the BJP once again reposed its faith in Vikram Saini. Vikram Saini lived up to this trust, winning by a margin of 16,345 votes, securing 1,651. However, the RLD also fielded Rajpal Singh Saini, also from the Saini community, but he narrowly lost to him with 84,306 votes.

Interestingly, the SP and RLD contested this election in alliance, but their work was spoiled by BSP candidate Kartar Singh Bhadana. This Kartar Singh Bhadana was the same Kartar Singh who had contested the Khatauli assembly elections in 2012 on an RLD ticket and won. Kartar Singh secured 31,412 votes in this election, while the RLD candidate lost by 16,345 votes. Since Kartar Singh had been an RLD MLA, he had a strong hold among the public, especially among RLD-supporting voters. Perhaps this is why, despite the SP-RLD alliance, the Khatauli seat went to the BJP.

What does the electoral history of Khatauli say?

Looking at the eight assembly elections from 1991 to 2022, the BJP won four times, the RLD four times, including general elections and by-elections, because the BKKP party also belonged to them, and the BSP won once. The SP has never won in Khatauli. However, when RLD's Madan Bhaiya won the by-election in December 2022, the SP was in alliance with him. Before that, in 1996, the SP also had an alliance with Ajit Singh's BKKGP.

Know the social equation of Khatauli

Khatauli is home to a large number of Muslims, Jats, Sainis, Gujjars, SCs, and other OBC groups. Sometimes, Muslim-Jat alliances are seen, and sometimes, attempts are made to form a combination of Sainis and other OBC groups. However, in the 2027 assembly elections, the Jats may be seen supporting the NDA. Indeed, Khatauli is among the seats that the RLD may demand from the BJP in seat-sharing negotiations.

Another point worth considering is whether this seat goes to the RLD in the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement, and it fields a Jat candidate. It's also worth noting that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP-Congress alliance was on one side and the BJP-RLD on the other, BJP candidate Sanjeev Baliyan's lead in the Khatauli assembly constituency was reduced to just 3,120. It's believed that the 2027 Khatauli election will largely depend on the parties' candidate selections, seat-sharing within the NDA, the Samajwadi Party's strategy in Khatauli, and local social alliances.

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