Ram Temple donation row: SIT finds decisions taken on verbal orders, priests and management being questioned

Ayodhya:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of misappropriation of donation funds at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has broadened its scope beyond cash-counting procedures and is now questioning priests and members of the temple administration.

According to sources, the SIT on Friday questioned Anil Mishra for nearly three hours as part of the ongoing probe. Investigators have reportedly found lapses in the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the handling of donations and administrative responsibilities.

The SIT has also observed that several individuals working within the temple premises were not assigned clearly defined responsibilities through official orders. Instead, many operational decisions were allegedly being carried out through verbal instructions, raising concerns over accountability and oversight.

Temple management under lens

The investigation has also brought the role of KD Tiwari, who is in charge of the sanctum sanctorum, under scrutiny in connection with the alleged irregularities in the management of donation funds.

The controversy surfaced on June 7 after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited media reports and alleged that crores of rupees received as donations at the Ram Temple had gone missing. He urged the judiciary to take cognisance of the matter and called for a thorough investigation.

The allegations have since triggered a political war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition parties. Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that the controversy has adversely affected local businesses that depend on religious tourism in Ayodhya and demanded daily updates on the SIT probe.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on donation row

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and accused opposition parties of attempting to malign Ayodhya and the temple.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Adityanath said these parties never wanted Ayodhya to gain prominence because they lacked the vision and capability to achieve such a transformation themselves.

"There is an attempt to defame Ayodhya, the Ram Temple and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. People should not fall prey to such conspiracies," he said while addressing separate events in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said the SIT probe was ordered at the request of the temple trust itself and assured that the investigation would reveal the complete truth.

"At the trust's request, we have ordered an SIT investigation. I assure you that this probe will bring the absolute truth to light. There is no doubt about that," Adityanath said.

Also read | 'Whoever the culprit, will not be spared': Yogi Adityanath's first reaction on Ram Mandir donation row