Akhilesh Yadav kicks off Samajwadi Party's PDA Rath Yatra campaign for 2027 Uttar Pardesh Assembly elections

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday kicked off the party's PDA Rath Yatra campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow to Raebareli. The red buses left the state capital on Thursday with party cadres in tow. The high-profile tour aboard the 'PDA Rath' is seen as part of the Samajwadi Party's broader campaign across central Uttar Pradesh, focusing on its backward, Dalit, and minority (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) coalition ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav terms PDA as an 'alliance of progressive and positive people'

Earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav had termed PDA an "alliance of progressive and positive people", claiming the PDA government will establish social justice, and hence, they (apparently referring to the BJP) are having a stomach ache. Interestingly, Akhilesh had coined the acronym PDA in June 2023, which stands for 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits, and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).



Talking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The PDA is an alliance of progressive and positive people. The 'pidhit' (harassed), 'dukhi' (sad), and 'apmaanit' (humiliated) people must come to the PDA, as a common thread of pain binds them. PDA people will form a PDA government and will establish social justice. This is the reason they are having 'pate dard' (stomach ache)."

Ashutosh Verma dismisses speculation over the colour of 'PDA Rath'

In the meantime, SP leader Ashutosh Verma dismissed speculation over the colour of the newly unveiled 'PDA Rath', citing "basic physics" and camera optics to explain why the vehicle appeared orange rather than the party's signature red. He accused the BJP of manufacturing frivolous debates to divert attention from real public issues.

Speaking to ANI, Verma stated that to the jaundiced eye, everything looks green. "If anyone understands even basic physics—and the media works with cameras all day—they know that when red is shot under bright sunlight through a camera lens, it creates a warm color cast and can appear orange," Verma explained.

Ashutosh Verma accuses BJP of trivialising public discourse

He accused the ruling party of trivialising public discourse and claimed the row was an attempt to avoid discussions on substantive governance issues.

The Samajwadi Party leader further added that the yatra symbolises the party's grassroots approach of direct public dialogue to consolidate its core Pichhda (backward), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minority) coalition.

Just ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav has set an ambitious target of increasing the party's tally by 27,000 votes in every assembly constituency. He also outlined his party's strategy, criticised the state's handling of law and order, and expressed gratitude to the Muslim community while taking political swipes at senior BJP and alliance leaders.

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