'When will you prosecute Hafiz Saeed?' Shehbaz Sharif confronted at UN, Pakistan PM refuses to answer

New York:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced pointed questions over Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed during his visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday. As Sharif entered the UN headquarters, reporters directly questioned him about Pakistan's alleged harbouring of terrorists. "Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?" he was asked. However, Sharif did not respond and continued inside the premises. The Pakistani Prime Minister faced another direct question when he was leaving the UN headquarters. A reporter asked, "When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed?" Sharif again chose not to answer. The two unanswered questions placed the spotlight on one of the most contentious issues surrounding Pakistan's record on terrorism, particularly its handling of Hafiz Saeed, who has long been wanted by India.

Who is Hafiz Saeed and why is India seeking his prosecution?

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is from Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is the founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. India has designated him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Saeed is also an accused in the conspiracy linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The National Investigation Agency's records on the Mumbai terror attack conspiracy case list Saeed among the accused and state that non-bailable warrants have been issued against him.

The issue has acquired fresh significance following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The NIA has alleged that Pakistan-based operatives of the banned LeT were involved in the conspiracy. In a supplementary chargesheet filed in the case, the agency named Hafiz Saeed as an accused and alleged his involvement in the wider conspiracy behind the attack.

Sharif silent as questions focus on Pakistan's terror record

Sharif's refusal to respond came at a time when Pakistan's handling of terrorism was again under scrutiny at the UN. Rather than addressing the specific questions about Saeed or explaining Islamabad's position on his prosecution, the Pakistani Prime Minister walked past the reporters on both occasions.

The exchange was particularly significant because the questions were not about a general political disagreement. They directly concerned Saeed, a Pakistan-based LeT founder who has been designated by India as a terrorist and is wanted in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

India hits back at Pakistan at UN

A day before Sharif faced questions over Saeed, India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of diverting attention from its domestic problems while continuing to raise issues against India.

Exercising its right of reply at the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said Pakistan should focus on its own economic and development challenges rather than pursuing territorial claims or supporting cross-border terrorism.

"Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these nor its theatrics in the Council would help repay the loans its economy survives on."

Tyagi also highlighted what India described as serious human rights and humanitarian concerns in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He referred to reports of civilian deaths, arrests and restrictions on essential supplies.

"This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies, of students arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and of food and medicine held back. When those accounts were given, Pakistan's answer was a point of order. If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan."

Hafiz Saeed remains a major India-Pakistan flashpoint

The questions directed at Sharif bring the Hafiz Saeed issue back into focus at a time when India continues to raise concerns over Pakistan-based terror networks. The NIA's investigation into the Pahalgam attack has specifically named Hafiz Saeed in its supplementary chargesheet. The agency has alleged that the attack was linked to a wider conspiracy involving Pakistan-based LeT/TRF operatives.

Against that backdrop, Sharif's silence when asked when Pakistan would prosecute Saeed leaves the central question unanswered: what action, if any, Islamabad intends to take against a figure India has repeatedly identified as a key terror suspect.

(With inputs from ANI)

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