85 countries, 2,400 exhibitors: UP International Trade Show to showcase state as global sourcing hub

The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2026) will bring together manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, artisans, startups, investors and buyers from India and abroad, providing a platform for Uttar Pradesh businesses to showcase their products and explore new domestic and international markets.

The five-day trade show will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida and is being jointly organised by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML). The 2026 edition is expected to feature more than 2,400 exhibitors, 1.5 lakh B2B buyers and visitors, 4.5 lakh general visitors and over 550 international buyers from 85 countries.

Focus on MSMEs, exporters and emerging enterprises

The trade show will provide a platform for Uttar Pradesh's manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, artisans, startups and emerging enterprises to showcase their products and connect with buyers and business opportunities across India and international markets.

The expanded scale and global participation of UPITS 2026 are expected to further strengthen the state's efforts to connect its diverse business ecosystem with international markets and create new avenues for trade and investment.

While briefing the media about the event, UP MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said, "UPITS 2026 will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Valedictory session of the event will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The MSME sector is the backbone of Uttar Pradesh’s economy, and our government is committed to creating an ecosystem where enterprises can grow, innovate and compete in global markets. With more than 100 lakh MSME units across the state, Uttar Pradesh has immense entrepreneurial strength. UPITS 2026 will bring businesses, manufacturers, exporters and buyers together on a common platform, expand market access for local enterprises and create new avenues for investment, business growth and employment generation.”

A defining feature of UPITS 2026 will be its expanding international character, with six partner countries -- Austria, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Belarus and Vietnam -- participating in the fourth edition. Their presence is expected to create opportunities for international business partnerships, technology collaborations, sourcing, investment and market linkages across a wide range of sectors. The participation of these six nations reinforces the show's three-dimensional approach of connecting international buyers, domestic B2B buyers and domestic B2C visitors on a single platform.​

The international buyer ecosystem is already expanding ahead of the show. According to the latest preparatory update, foreign buyer registrations have been received from 72 countries, with registrations continuing to grow as the event approaches. FIEO is facilitating the international buyer outreach through the Hosted Buyer Programme, which is designed to bring genuine buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, sourcing agents, procurement heads, trade associations and business enterprises to the show. The programme includes facilities such as dedicated B2B matchmaking, networking opportunities and access to business sessions.

UPITS 2026 will showcase the extraordinary breadth of Uttar Pradesh's economic ecosystem, bringing together established industries, MSMEs, ODOP Enterprises, Startups, Artisans, Exporters, Government Departments and emerging businesses. The exhibition will cover a wide spectrum of sectors

The show will also provide visibility to government schemes and policies, including initiatives related to MSME development, entrepreneurship and skill development, cluster development, digital transformation, international cooperation, procurement and marketing support, employment generation, rural and urban development, and the One District One Product (ODOP) ecosystem. Uttar Pradesh's sectoral policies covering areas such as industrial investment, exports, textiles and garmenting will also form part of the wider business and policy ecosystem showcased at UPITS.

A major attraction of UPITS 2026 will be the expanded representation of Uttar Pradesh's distinctive cultural and culinary identity. Alongside the established One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the fourth edition will give significant visibility to One District, One Cuisine (ODOC), highlighting the traditional cuisines, delicacies and food heritage associated with different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Thus, UPITS 2026 will extend beyond conventional trade exhibition formats by creating a platform where business, culture, cuisine, innovation and consumer engagement converge. The five-day event will feature a diverse programme of business engagements, knowledge sessions, cultural programmes, live performances, awards, fashion shows and laser shows, creating an experience that brings together commerce and the cultural richness of Uttar Pradesh. The knowledge programme will address emerging and strategic areas including artificial intelligence, electronics manufacturing, digital trade, food processing, MSMEs, global free trade agreements and other emerging sectors, providing industry stakeholders with opportunities for knowledge exchange, dialogue and collaboration.

UPITS 2026 builds on the growing scale and business outcomes of the first three editions held in Uttar Pradesh. The 2025 edition, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recorded 5,07,099 visitors, including 1,40,735 B2B visitors, and featured 2,228 exhibitors across more than 35,000 square metres of exhibition space. More than 550 overseas buyers from 85 countries participated through FIEO, strengthening the international business dimension of the event.

The official UPITS platform also records the 2025 edition's business outcomes, including 2,400+ MoUs valued at ₹1,882 crore and business enquiries exceeding Rs 11,200 crore. These achievements provide the foundation for the expanded targets and international outreach planned for UPITS 2026. Over its first three editions, UPITS has developed into a platform where the manufacturing strength, MSME ecosystem, ODOP & ODOC products, handicrafts, textiles, agriculture, food, tourism, innovation and emerging industries of Uttar Pradesh can connect directly with buyers, investors and business communities from India and abroad.

UPITS 2026 is also strengthening the business experience through digital facilitation. The UPITS 2026 App enables buyers and exhibitors to identify relevant business opportunities and schedule B2B meetings in advance. It lets participants plan focused business interactions during the show through digital matchmaking, complementing the international buyer programme.

As Uttar Pradesh advances its ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, UPITS is emerging as one of the platforms through which the state's enterprises can connect with wider domestic and international markets. The fourth edition seeks to bring this proposition to an even larger audience by combining trade, investment, innovation, manufacturing, exports, culture and consumer engagement on one platform.

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