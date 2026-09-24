Debt-ridden, money-hungry son plotted Kanpur businessman's murder, told hitman to frame wife

Kanpur:

A dramatic twist has emerged in the murder case of Kanpur pharmaceutical businessman Vineet Minocha, with the police now alleging that his only son, Subrat Minocha, is behind the conspiracy to kill his father.

Subrat was arrested after a 24-hour custodial interrogation of his wife Shalu, Manocha's former employee Vishal and Vishal's associate Raj Kishore, who reportedly blew the lid off the entire plot.

According to Kanpur Police, Vishal allegedly revealed during questioning that Subrat had plotted the murder and promised him Rs 6 lakh for killing his father and instructed Vishal that if he was caught, he should name his Shalu as the person behind the killing.

The development has completely shifted the direction of the investigation. Shalu, who had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder of her father-in-law, is now likely to be given a clean chit if no further evidence is found establishing her involvement.

Police are preparing to approach the court seeking her release, officials said.

Son's debts and lavish lifestyle under scanner

Police said Subrat's financial condition has emerged as one of the key angles in the investigation. According to Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal, Subrat was allegedly addicted to alcohol, gambling and betting and was under massive debt to fund his expensive habits and social status.

Subrat had taken loans from different banks amounting to around Rs 40 lakh, with monthly instalments of approximately Rs 55,000. His father Vineet Minocha reportedly gave him around Rs 40,000 every month for expenses.

Despite this support, Subrat's financial problems persisted. Police also said that his wife Shalu had helped him repay his debts by arranging around Rs 14 lakh from her father, Naresh Arora.

Investigators are now examining whether Subrat's financial difficulties and his alleged desire for access to his father's wealth provided the motive for the murder.

Father's property and will another motive?

Police are also investigating a possible property-related motive behind the alleged conspiracy.

During questioning, Subrat reportedly told investigators that his father had relationships with several women. According to the police, Subrat claimed that his father was “colourful” in his personal life and that his mother had been living separately from him because of this.

Subrat allegedly told police that his father had shown him photographs from parties in Goa. Investigators are now examining his claim that he feared his father could marry another woman and that a new heir could subsequently emerge, potentially affecting the family's multi-crore property.

Police are treating the property angle as part of the investigation and are attempting to establish how significant it was in the alleged conspiracy.

How the conspiracy came to light

The investigation initially focused on Vineet Minocha's former employee Vishal and his associate Raj Kishore. During the earlier phase of the probe, Vishal had allegedly implicated Shalu in the murder.

However, his account reportedly changed during the 24-hour custodial interrogation. According to police, Vishal subsequently claimed that it was Subrat who had asked him to kill Vineet and had offered Rs 6 lakh for the job.

Vishal allegedly told investigators that Subrat had also instructed him to name Shalu if the police caught him.

This statement became a crucial turning point in the case and prompted investigators to focus more closely on Subrat's role. Recent reporting also says police had examined call-detail records involving Subrat, Shalu and Vishal as part of efforts to establish the links between the accused.

Shalu accused husband of framing her

The latest breakthrough came during the 24-hour custodial remand of Shalu, Vishal and Raj Kishore. Police questioned them separately as well as face-to-face in an effort to reconcile their statements and establish the sequence of events.

Investigators subsequently confronted Shalu and Subrat during questioning. According to police sources cited in local reports, Shalu became emotional during the confrontation and accused her husband of attempting to implicate her in the case. Police then conducted further rounds of questioning at the police lines and other locations.

Police are also examining electronic evidence, call records, and other material gathered during the investigation to determine whether the accused's statements are supported by independent evidence.

Clean chit for falsely-framed daughter-in-law?

Shalu had initially come under suspicion after investigators linked her to the alleged conspiracy. She was questioned and subsequently taken on remand along with Vishal and Raj Kishore.

However, police now say they have not found sufficient evidence establishing her direct involvement in the murder conspiracy. The investigation has instead shifted towards Subrat following Vishal's latest statement and the material gathered during questioning.

If investigators formally conclude that there is no evidence against Shalu, police are expected to seek her release through the court.

Also Read:

Yamuna Expressway bus fire: FIR says driver refused to stop bus, ignored warning of passengers