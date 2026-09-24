Yamuna Expressway bus fire: FIR says driver refused to stop bus, ignored warning of passengers

Noida:

Serious allegations emerged on Thursday in the FIR in the Yamuna Expressway bus fire incident. A Raj Kalpana Travels bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, travelling from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate to Agra, caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway on the night of September 23, 2026. According to the FIR, around 30 to 35 passengers were travelling in the bus. After crossing 33 kilometres, passengers reportedly informed the driver and conductor that they could smell something burning.

Driver did not stop bus immediately: FIR

The complainant has alleged that despite this, the bus was not stopped immediately and shortly afterwards, flames were seen coming from near the driver’s seat. As the fire spread rapidly and smoke filled the bus, several passengers were trapped inside. Passengers who suffered severe burn injuries were taken to Kailash Hospital in Jewar, where, according to the FIR, nine people were declared dead.

The FIR alleged negligence on the part of the driver and conductor, including failure to ensure passenger safety and failure to stop the bus in time. FIR also said passengers smelled burning inside while the driver and cleaner allegedly kept smoking. Police arrested the driver and cleaner; suspect fire started from the bus engine on Yamuna Expressway.

Driver, conductor threatened passengers to stay quiet

According to FIR, when passengers objected to smoking inside the bus, the driver and conductor kept laughing and threatened passengers to stay quiet. Soon, the fire engulfed the entire bus, leading to a major accident.

The complaint also stated that passengers’ bags, mobile phones and other belongings were destroyed in the fire. The investigation has been handed over to Inspector Ajay Kumar Singh. At least nine passengers were killed and several others were injured after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida early on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place near the 33-km milestone under the Jewar police station area. The bus was headed to Bihar from Delhi. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO stated nine people died in the blaze.

PM Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF and said it would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000. “Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO said in a statement.

CM Yogi announces compensation

In the meantime, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and extended his condolences to the families of those who died in the fire. He also directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased after communicating with them, according to an official statement. CM Yogi Adityanath also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

CM Yogi announced compensation for Greater Noida bus accident victims. He announced Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Police and rescue teams have rescued 30 people in the bus accident.

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