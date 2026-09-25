Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-US ties: 'Let us nurture beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship'

Washington:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (local time) called for stronger China-US ties and said, ‘Let us nurture beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship.' He also thanked US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for their hospitality during his visit, saying the two leaders had reached a common understanding on several issues to guide China-US relations.

Like a river that never stops flowing..." Xi Jinping

"Like a river that never stops flowing, history never stands still. The friendship between the two peoples is a worthy cause that holds great promise. Let us join hands and move forward side by side. Together, let us nurture the beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship. Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations," China's president said.

While addressing a state dinner hosted by Trump, Xi expressed gratitude for the arrangements made for his visit and said the efforts reflected "meticulous care and consideration in every detail."

"Thank you, Mr. President and Mrs. Trump, for extending to my wife and me your gracious hospitality and thoughtful arrangements. You and Mrs. Trump have made many special arrangements for our visit, all prepared with meticulous care and consideration in every detail. You make us feel truly at home. I would also like to extend my sincere greetings to Americans from all sectors of society who care about China-U.S. relations and support the further growth of our bilateral ties,” Xi Jinping said.

Jinping recalls Trump's visit to China in May this year

Jinping also recalled Trump's visit to China in May this year, saying both leaders had agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship based on strategic stability. He further added that his visit to the United States followed Trump's invitation and marked an important moment in bilateral engagement.

"In May this year, President Trump paid a successful visit to China at my invitation. We agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability. During the visit, President Trump warmly invited me to visit the United States, and I have come as promised. In less than half a year, the Chinese and American presidents have exchanged state visits, making history in our bilateral engagement. Today, President Trump and I had sincere and in-depth exchanges and reached a common understanding on many issues. This has added new substance to the constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability and provided new strategic guidance for China-US relations," he said.

Jinping calls for strengthening friendship between US and China

While addressing the gathering, Jinping called for strengthening friendship between the people of China and the United States, saying both countries should work together to write a "new chapter" in their relations.“Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations," he said.

On the other hand, Trump also welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the White House for a state dinner and gifted Xi Jinping a bald eagle statue during the state dinner. The approximately three-foot-tall statue, placed on a podium, was designed by an American artist in collaboration with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, according to the President's remarks at the dinner.

US President Donald Trump said, "I present President Xi with a gift made by an extraordinary American artist, one of the greatest in the world and designed in personal collaboration with Melania and myself. The bald eagle is a national symbol of the United States and an embodiment of the free and soaring spirit of America. We hope it'll find a nice place, a wonderful place in Beijing..."

Trump added, "As the leaders of our two nations, President Xi and I both understand that we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure, and we've never gotten along better...Together, we can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations".

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