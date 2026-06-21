SIT asks Ram Temple trust functionaries not to leave Ayodhya as discrepancies found in gold, silver offerings

Ayodhya:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has directed trust officials and temple functionaries not to leave the city, according to temple sources. The directive came after investigators reportedly detected discrepancies in records related to offerings, including gold, silver, and precious stones.

Sources said the instruction was issued by the three-member SIT before its members departed for Lucknow on Sunday.

Discrepancies found in gold, silver offerings

According to sources, one of the SIT's key findings relates to the documentation of gold and silver jewellery, diamonds, and other precious stones offered by devotees at the Ram Temple. Investigators have reportedly uncovered discrepancies in the records and accounting of these valuable offerings.

Sources further claimed that during questioning, several trust officials were unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the inventory management, storage, and accounting procedures for gold, silver ornaments, and other valuables received as donations.

The sources also alleged that significant irregularities may have occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela period in January and February 2025, when the temple witnessed a massive surge in the number of devotees and offerings.

They said nearly 10 lakh devotees visited the temple daily during the over a two-month period, and donation boxes were reportedly filled with currency notes within hours, making monitoring and accounting of donations a major focus of the SIT's investigation.

SIT sends probe report to CM Yogi on daily basis

According to the temple sources, the daily investigation reports, including those related to the questioning of trust officials and other persons connected with the investigation, have been saved in digital form, and the report will be given its final shape before being presented to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.

At the same time, the SIT was sending reports of its findings to the Chief Minister's Office on a daily basis, they said.

The sources said that the SIT's probe did not remain limited to investigating the alleged embezzlement of funds, but has also covered the purchases of land in different phases by the temple trust, and also the procurement of building materials for the temple.

The temple trust had allegedly purchased land several times more than the market rates. The issue had been vocally raised by different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Also Read: Ram Temple donation row: SIT finds decisions taken on verbal orders, priests being questioned

Also Read: 'Whoever the culprit, will not be spared': Yogi's first reaction on Ram Mandir donation row