105 theft incidents caught on CCTV: What SIT probe found in Ram Mandir donation case

Ayodhya:

The SIT on Tuesday filed its latest report before the Supreme Court in connection with alleged irregularities in the amount of offerings and donations at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to the court order, the SIT said the investigation is now complete and the chargesheet could be filed by September 25. According to the SIT report, the case relates to allegations of unauthorised withdrawal and irregularities in the amount of offerings and donations received at the temple. A case was registered against eight persons in the case on June 25, 2026 at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya. CCTV footage, witness statements, bank records, mobile data and other documents were examined during the investigation.

CCTV shows 105 times withdrawing money

The SIT report said that CCTV footage of the counting room in the PFC building of the temple was examined. It found 105 cases in which cash was removed or hidden without permission from the counting rooms. According to the report, some other people also helped in these incidents. The SIT has identified eight accused on the basis of CCTV and other evidence. Their bank deposits and assets are also included in the report.

Checks of 803 valuables found no irregularities

According to the report, 803 valuables receipts and records were examined. The items are kept in the locker of State Bank of India and the locker was also searched. According to the SIT, no irregularities were found in these 803 items. There are 86 valuables for which receipts were not issued. These items were separately identified and physically verified.

No irregularities found in investigation of 200 kg of silver

The SIT has also examined records relating to about 944.411 kg of white metal, described as silver. In addition, various claims related to silver donations that surfaced in the media and social media were also investigated. According to the report, no irregularities were found in the investigation of 200 kg and 38.288 kg of silver bricks, silver beads, charan padukas and donations related to Ramacharitmanas.

Statements of 173 people recorded

The SIT has recorded statements of 173 witnesses till September 14 and these include trust officers, accounts department staff, bank officers, security staff, CCTV operators, chartered accountants and other concerned persons.

Hearing again on November 2

The SIT said that the investigation is largely complete and further investigation can be conducted if required under the law even after the filing of the chargesheet. The Supreme Court asked that a copy of the chargesheet be placed before the court as well. The next hearing in the case will be held on November 2.

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Ram Mandir donation theft case: SIT identifies all accused, chargesheet to be filed by September 25