UP shocker! Man arrested for cooking meat over burning funeral pyre in Shahjahanpur, two flee

Shahjahanpur:

A shocking incident has been reported from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, where a man was arrested for allegedly cooking meat over a burning funeral pyre. Police said two other men who were reportedly with him managed to escape from the cremation site. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Natthapur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Puwayan police station. According to police, the accused allegedly used the fire from a funeral pyre to cook meat.

Shahjahanpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre said the incident came to light after the family of a deceased man had completed his last rites at a cremation ground located outside the village.

The deceased's son, Veerpal, later returned to the cremation site on Sunday evening. Police said he was shocked to find three men allegedly preparing meat in a utensil using the fire from his father's burning funeral pyre. "Veerpal informed the police, following which a team reached the spot and arrested one of the accused, identified as Surendra. His two associates managed to escape," the officer said. Following the information, police reached the spot and took Surendra into custody. Efforts were subsequently launched to trace the two men who allegedly fled from the site.

Accused tells police they were drinking alcohol

During questioning, Surendra allegedly told police that the three men had been sitting near the cremation site and drinking alcohol. According to the police, they noticed the burning funeral pyre and decided to cook meat over the fire. Police said Surendra was subsequently sent to jail. The investigation is continuing and efforts are underway to locate the two other accused.

Pregnant woman's death raises another concern in Shahjahanpur

Earlier this month, another case from Shahjahanpur involved the alleged death of a pregnant woman following surgery at a private hospital. Police said 22-year-old Julie, a resident of Kakarha village under Puwayan police station, went into labour and was being taken to a government hospital in a private ambulance on September 8. However, after reaching Puwayan, the ambulance driver reportedly stopped outside a private hospital and suggested that the family consult a doctor there.

According to the FIR, Dr Firoz, who was present at the hospital, called another doctor, identified as Dr KP, from the city. Police said it was alleged that Dr KP was in an inebriated condition when he proceeded to perform the surgery. Julie delivered a baby boy during the intervening night of September 8 and 9. Her condition later deteriorated, following which the doctor advised the family to take her to Bareilly for further treatment. Police said she died while being taken to Bareilly. The newborn boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Case registered against two doctors

Shahjahanpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware said police registered a case on Thursday evening against Dr KP and Dr Firoz under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. The allegations against the doctors are part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

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