Ram Mandir donation theft case: SIT identifies all accused, chargesheet to be filed by September 25

The Ram Mandir donation theft case came up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) presented its status report on the investigation before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

According to the SIT's report, investigators have examined CCTV footage and other evidence and identified all the accused in the case. The team also told the court that the investigation is largely complete and that a chargesheet will be filed by September 25.

SIT identifies all accused in donation theft case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on behalf of the SIT that all those allegedly involved in the theft of donation money and items have been identified.

The SIT said it has a large amount of documentary and electronic evidence to support the case. This includes CCTV footage and other electronic records collected during the investigation.

The team also told the court that receipts for valuable items connected with donations are generated through software. These items are then kept in SBI lockers.

Chargesheet to be filed by September 25

The SIT told the Supreme Court that the investigation has been completed to a large extent. The chargesheet is scheduled to be filed by September 25 before the court of the Special Judge constituted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Supreme Court took the SIT's status report on record and noted the current status of the investigation.

Jeetendra Mishra had shared his first reaction after taking charge

Almost three weeks ago, Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, who was appointed the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, shared his first reaction after taking charge. Mishra said he felt fortunate to have been chosen from among 5,585 applicants and described the appointment as a blessing from Lord Ram.

He said that after 43 years of service in the Air Force, he had been given an opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and its devotees. Mishra also thanked the selection committee and the temple trust, saying he hoped to have the capability to fulfil the responsibility well. He was selected from a shortlist of three candidates. The appointment came amid the controversy over alleged temple donation embezzlement, with eight people arrested and Champat Rai resigning as general secretary.

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