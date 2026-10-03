UP crime crackdown: 303 killed in police encounters, 23,601 wanted arrested in 9.5 years

Uttar Pradesh has recorded thousands of arrests and a large number of police encounters over the past nine and a half years, according to latest figures. During this period, 303 criminals were killed in police encounters, while another 12,202 criminals were injured in such encounters.

The figures also highlight action under various laws and against organised crime. As many as 23,601 wanted criminals carrying rewards were arrested, while action under the Gangsters Act was taken against 87,835 people. More than Rs 15,233 crore worth of property was seized under the Gangsters Act, while 995 people were booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Police encounters and wanted criminals

According to the figures, 303 criminals were killed in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh over the nine-and-a-half-year period. Another 12,202 criminals were injured during such encounters.

The police also arrested 23,601 wanted criminals carrying rewards during the same period.

Gangsters Act action and property seizures

Action under the Gangsters Act was taken against 87,835 people, according to the figures.

Authorities also seized property worth more than Rs 15,233 crore under the Gangsters Act during the period.

Action against mafias and gangs

The figures also cover cases involving identified mafia figures and gangs. A total of 909 cases were registered against 68 identified mafias and gangs, while 651 people linked to these mafias and gangs were arrested.

NSA cases and cybercrime action

The National Security Act was used against 995 people, according to the figures.

On the cybercrime front, more than Rs 874.58 crore was frozen or placed on hold as part of action against cybercrime. The figures also state that Uttar Pradesh ranked first in the country in action against cybercrime.

Recent cybercrime action in UP

The latest figures come alongside continued action against cybercrime in the state. On September 23, the UP Police arrested an alleged mastermind in a fake KYC and SIM card racket by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hamirpur. The force has also reported recent efforts to recover money lost in cyber fraud cases.

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