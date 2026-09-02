Akhilesh Yadav’s first reaction on new trustees, CEO of Ram Temple Trust: 'Huge responsibility'

Ayodhya:

Soon after new trustees and CEO of Ram Temple Trust were named, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said this is the government’s decision and the trust makes its own decisions. “There is a challenge before Trust because devotion ranks higher than credibility. BJP dealt a massive blow to devotion. So, it will be a huge responsibility for whoever is appointed," he said.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed as CEO of Ram Temple Trust

Earlier in the day, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first chief executive officer, former treasurer Govind Dev Giri as its new general secretary and Mahesh Bhagchandka as treasurer.

Jeetend Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was selected from a shortlist of three candidates after the trust's selection committee scrutinised 5,585 applications. The other shortlisted candidates were Major General Sanjay Pratap Singh Bisht and Shruti Hardwari.

Apart from this, the trust also inducted Madan Mohan Pandey of Ayodhya, Bhagchandka of Delhi and Dr Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad as new trustees. The meeting was held in two sessions, with the newly inducted trustees joining the second session online, interim secretary Krishna Mohan said.

The appointment of the 62-year-old Jeetendra Mishra comes in the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.

Ram Temple gets three new trustees

Earlier in the day, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust got three new trustees as part of the administrative reshuffle of the Ram Temple. The new trustees included Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

Mahesh Bhagchandka is reportedly a relative of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal. His appointment, along with those of Pandey and Yadav, was discussed during an important meeting of the Ram Temple Trust.

Know the members of Sriramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust

Madan Mohan Pandey

He is a resident of Ayodhya and is a lawyer by profession. He has been fighting the case of Ram temple in Ayodhya since He contested cases from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court to the Supreme Court.

Nirmala Yadav

She joined VHP's Nidhi Samarpan Campaign. She is a resident of Shikohabad. Nirmala Yadav has served in the field of education for a long time. She is the former principal of BDM Degree College, Shikohabad. She has also held the responsibility of principal of MG Degree College, Firozabad.

Mahesh Bhagchandka

He was former VHP president who now runs the Ashok Singhal Foundation. In 2020, he was the chief guest at the Bhoomi Poojan at the Ram Temple.

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Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, ex-Western Air Command chief, appointed first CEO of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust