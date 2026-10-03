Distressed over money problems, Gurugram man jumps to death from 43rd floor of Supernova building in Noida

Noida:

A 29-year-old man from Gurugram died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the 43rd floor of the Supernova, Noida's tallest building in Sector 94, on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sambhav Jain, a resident of Manesar in Gurugram. According to the Noida Police, Jain was staying alone at an Airbnb in the Supernova Spira society for a day. He had checked into the accommodation around 3 pm on Friday.

Video shows man jumping off balcony on 43rd floor

Around 11am on Saturday, Jain reportedly crossed the balcony railing and walked onto the ledge before jumping, a police officer said. He suffered severe injuries after falling from the high-rise and died on the spot.

His body was split into multiple pieces due to the impact of the fall.

Soon after learning of the incident, a team from the Sector 126 police station reached the society and launched an investigation. Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination after completing the necessary formalities.

Police officials, along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events. People who were present in the vicinity are being questioned as part of the probe.

Distressed over money problems

A preliminary investigation suggested that Jain had been under stress over a monetary issue. Police said he had left his home around three days before the incident. However, officials have not yet established the exact circumstances that led to his death.

Sector 126 Station House Officer (SHO) Sumnesh Kumar said the man had checked into the Airbnb on Friday afternoon. Police are verifying the circumstances surrounding his stay and the events leading up to the incident.

The deceased’s family has been informed, and further legal proceedings are underway. Police said the investigation is continuing and the exact reason behind the suicide will be determined after examining all available evidence.

Reported by Rahul Thakur

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