UP MLC polls: Samajwadi Party changes 2 candidates, names Akash Agarwal and Sanjayan Tripathi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday changed two of its candidates for the legislative council elections in Uttar Pradesh, and fielded Akash Agarwal and Sanjayan Tripathi. The announcement was made by party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, who said he was confident about the two leaders victorying the MLC polls.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier fielded Prakash Chandra Gupta in the Agra Teachers Constituency, but has replaced him with Agarwal. In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers Constituency, it has replaced Kamlesh Yadav with Tripathi.

"We have decided with the consent and co-operation of the two colleagues who were the former SP candidates that Dr Akash Agarwal and Dr Sanjayan Tripathi will be the candidates for the upcoming election," Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The polling for five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, whose terms would end on December 6, will take place on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting will take place on October 27 and the election process will be completed before October 31, as per the schedule.

Of these seats, six are represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), three by the Samajwadi Party and two are independent members.

Akhilesh targets BJP over state's education system

Addressing the reporters at party headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh claimed the education and examination systems have collapsed in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the state recorded the maximum number of paper leak incidents in the past 10 years.

He also alleged that those who are teachers are registered as voters for polling in teachers constituency. In a teachers constituency, only a full-time teacher at a secondary school or higher for at least three years out of the previous six years is eligible to vote.

"The education and examination systems have collapsed... The SP will work towards healthcare and ensuring quality treatment for the poor," news agency ANI quoted Akhilesh as saying.

"The SP had once provided laptops to the youth, yet the current Chief Minister claims that young people are wasting time on laptops and mobile phones... The new generation is positive-minded and progressive, and conservatives do not like this," he added.

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