CM Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'faking' leg injury during 2021 Bengal polls, orders probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that Mamata Banerjee had 'faked' her leg injury during the 2021 assembly elections and said a probe would be conducted by the government over her 'false claims'.

Adhikari said he would provide more details into his allegations following October 9, as MCC (model code of conduct) is still in place due to the byelections in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

"Mamata Banerjee faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "We have the medical report which stated that there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation. We will initiate an investigation into the matter."

The injury to Banerjee's leg in 2021

Banerjee, a three-time chief minister, had sustained injuries to her left leg while campaigning at the Reyapara area in Nandigram's Birulia on March 10, 2021. Initially, she had claimed that she was pushed by some unknown men due to which she crashed into the open door of her car, leaving her left leg injured.

Later, she released a video and said she was pressed into her by a massive crowd during the campaigning. She was also hospitalised at the SSKM Hospital where she was diagnosed with severe bone and ligament injuries to her left ankle and foot.

Banerjee was later seen campaigning on a wheelchair. Subsequently, the TMC registered a historic victory in the 2021 assembly elections, winning over 210 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won just 77 constituencies.

TMC dismisses Adhikari's claims

TMC's MLA Kunal Ghosh targeted Adhikari over his allegations and dismissed them, saying the chief minister can make any claims because he runs the government in the state now.

"Who told the chief minister that bandages are required only if there is a fracture? If someone is severely injured or the injury is similar to fracture, even then bandages are required. And how come is he sure that there was no fracture? He runs the government and can make any claims," he told reporters.

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