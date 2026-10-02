Aradhana Mishra appointed new UP Congress chief as party taps into Brahmin, women voter base ahead of polls

The Congress on Friday appointed Aradhana Mishra as its new Uttar Pradesh unit chief as the party sets sail for the assembly elections in 2027, making an outreach to the Brahmin and women voter base in the state.

Saharanpur MP Imran Masood has been appointed as the working president of the UP wing, while Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed senior vice-presidents.

Aradhana, the daughter of MP Pramod Tiwari, will replace Ajay Rai as the new UP wing chief. Speculation had already been rife that Aradhana Mishra could be appointed as the state president.

New Congress team for UP elections With the decision, Congress has made a major organisational change ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, and the responsibility now rests with the new team with the appointment of a new state president, a working president and senior vice-presidents. The latest changes are being viewed in the context of the Congress' preparations, with the new leadership expected to focus on strengthening the party's organisation and outreach across the state.

Outreach to Brahmin voters

Mishra's appointment is also being viewed in the context of the Congress' broader social and political strategy in Uttar Pradesh.

Within the party, there has been a longstanding focus on strengthening its outreach among the Brahmin community in the state. Against this backdrop, handing over the reins of the state organisation to a Brahmin leader is being seen as part of the party's strategy to expand its support base ahead of the 2027 polls.

About Aradhana Mishra

Mishra, popularly known as Aradhana Mishra Mona, is a three-time MLA from the Rampur Khas Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district.

She is the daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, who represented Rampur Khas in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly nine times.

Close confidant of Priyanka Gandhi

The Rampur Khas seat has remained with the Congress since 1980, making it one of the party's longstanding strongholds in the state. Mishra is considered close to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and has been active in the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

The party's choice of Mishra also places emphasis on both women's representation and its outreach among Brahmin voters in the politically significant state.

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