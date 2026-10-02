'Whoever comes with us, we will forget old things': Akhilesh's offer to BJP MLAs ahead of RS polls

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday made offers to BJP MLAs along with SP rebels ahead of Rajya Sabha elections and said whoever comes together, he will forget all the old things and will fight elections together. He said that Rajya Sabha elections are a time to get together and anyone feels that our democracy and the Constitution are under attack, we will forget all the bitter things and the comrades who want to come along, we will forget all things.

"The Rajya Sabha elections are the time to get together. If anyone feels that our democracy and the Constitution are under attack, we will forget all the bitter things and the comrades who want to come along, we will forget all things," he said. He added that the alliance that already existed and defeated the BJP will work to carry forward the same alliance of the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh claims several BJP MLAs are in contact with his party

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said several MLAs from the ruling BJP-led coalition are in contact with his party, but asserted that the SP would not make promises that it cannot fulfil.

To a question whether MLAs from the ruling camp are in touch with him, Yadav said, "There are many who are in contact. But how do we adjust them? We do not want to make a promise and then go back on it." While addressing a press meet, he said the SP's alliance that existed earlier would continue, while responding to a question on possible allies for next year's Assembly polls.

On the Rajya Sabha election, he stated that the democratic system requires representatives to be elected by people and then lawmakers to elect the members of the Upper House of Parliament.

Democracy should not have dishonesty: Akhilesh on RS polls

"Democracy should not have dishonesty. Had the BJP not indulged in dishonesty, the SP would have had three Rajya Sabha MPs," he said, referring to the previous election to the Upper House, in which SP candidate Alok Ranjan lost due to cross-voting in the party.

Yadav said the SP is now urging MLAs to use this opportunity to "wash away the past". "Sometimes one should learn even from his opponents. They appear to be fighting, but remain together internally," he said.Talking about the seat-sharing in an alliance, he said, "The SP has said this earlier and I am saying it again -- winnability is the basis for a seat."

Also Read:

Akhilesh Yadav's party may field 3 candidates in UP Rajya Sabha polls: Is SP relying on cross-voting?