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Asian Games 2026 hockey LIVE: First quarter begins as India eye back-to-back Asiad gold for first time

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India face Malaysia in the Asian Games 2026 hockey final, with gold and a direct 2028 Los Angeles Olympics berth at stake. India enter unbeaten after a thrilling 4-3 win over Pakistan, while Malaysia seek their first men’s Asian Games gold. Check live updates.

Indian hockey team
Indian hockey team Image Source : XTheHockeyIndia

India and Malaysia square off in Japan with far more than just Asian Games gold on the line. The winner walks off the turf at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium with an automatic ticket booked for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and that turned this final into a high-stakes showdown.

India arrive as the team to beat after steamrolling through the tournament undefeated. Their toughest test came in the semi-finals against arch-rivals Pakistan, which was a chaotic 4-3 thriller that ended with forward Abhishek slamming home the winning goal in the closing seconds.

Notably, captain Harmanpreet Singh has been lethal off penalty corners, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh keeps the engine room running smoothly. If India pulls this off, they retain their Asian Games crown and Manpreet becomes the first Indian hockey player to bag three career Asian Games gold medals.

Malaysia won't make it easy, though. The “Speed Tigers” quietly tore through their group without a single loss before grinding out a clutch 2-1 semi-final win over South Korea. They play a fast, fearless style and launch dangerous aerial balls and catch teams flat-footed on counter-attacks. Having never won a Men's Hockey gold at the Asian Games, Malaysia is playing with house money and plenty of hunger.

This one will come down to who handles the pressure when the lungs start burning in the fourth quarter. If Malaysia can stay disciplined and limit India’s penalty corner chances, we are in for a frantic finish. Expect a physical, fast-paced battle from the opening whistle.

 

Live updates :IND vs MAS Asian Games final LIVE score: India vs Malaysia Latest Match Updates, goal scorers, Reactions, Highlights

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  • 3:48 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Minor injury?

    Faisal ran into Jarmanpreet Singh and hurt his leg. After a quick check, the Malaysia player continues. 

  • 3:46 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First attack from India

    India make their first circle entry from the right. Abhishek has the ball and looks for a pass or a Malaysian foot to win a penalty corner, but Malaysia defend well, intercepts the pass and regains possession.

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Cagey so far

    It's been an cagey affair so far in the first quarter. Malaysia back themselves in ariel balls, but it hasn't worked for them. 

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Action begins

    India attack left to right, donning orange. Malaysia are in yellow and black and are attacking from right to left.

  • 3:38 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Done with anthems, time for live action

    The action is set to begin. The players have shaken hands and we are about to witness history. Whether India makes it or Malaysia, time will tell. 

  • 3:35 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The players are now out

    The players are now out and take the centre stage. The gold medal match is set to begin, but first things first, the national anthems. Jana Gana Mana to play first. 

  • 3:34 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India have never done it back-to-back

    India, the defending Asian Games champions, have never won it back-to-back. If they win today, they will create new history. Meanwhile, Malaysia have never won gold at the Asian Games. 

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India starting XI has been announced

  • 3:25 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Malaysia haven't defeated India in eight years

    Malaysia’s last win over India in men’s hockey came in the 2018 Asian Games semi-final in Jakarta. In that game, Malaysia drew 2-2 in regulation time, before prevailing 7-6 in the shootout to book their place in the final.

  • 3:16 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sukhjeet confident about gold

    "We're feeling really good right now, especially since we had a semifinal against Pakistan. We just stuck to our strategy, focus, and basics. We trusted each other that whatever chance we got in the D, we'd either get PCs or hit goals on the field. We're fully prepared for gold. We're completely ready as a team right now for gold,” he said.

  • 3:09 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The defending champions are here!

  • 3:07 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Olympics on the line

    The winner of the clash between India and Malaysia will confirm their place in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Hence, it's not just the gold medal that's at stake, a spot in the Olympics too. 

  • 2:58 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Malaysia for the Hockey men's Asian Games 2026 gold. The defending champions arrive to the stage on the back of an incredible win over Pakistan, while Malaysia defeated South Korea. 

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