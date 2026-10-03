Asian Games 2026 hockey LIVE: First quarter begins as India eye back-to-back Asiad gold for first time

India and Malaysia square off in Japan with far more than just Asian Games gold on the line. The winner walks off the turf at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium with an automatic ticket booked for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and that turned this final into a high-stakes showdown.

India arrive as the team to beat after steamrolling through the tournament undefeated. Their toughest test came in the semi-finals against arch-rivals Pakistan, which was a chaotic 4-3 thriller that ended with forward Abhishek slamming home the winning goal in the closing seconds.

Notably, captain Harmanpreet Singh has been lethal off penalty corners, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh keeps the engine room running smoothly. If India pulls this off, they retain their Asian Games crown and Manpreet becomes the first Indian hockey player to bag three career Asian Games gold medals.

Malaysia won't make it easy, though. The “Speed Tigers” quietly tore through their group without a single loss before grinding out a clutch 2-1 semi-final win over South Korea. They play a fast, fearless style and launch dangerous aerial balls and catch teams flat-footed on counter-attacks. Having never won a Men's Hockey gold at the Asian Games, Malaysia is playing with house money and plenty of hunger.

This one will come down to who handles the pressure when the lungs start burning in the fourth quarter. If Malaysia can stay disciplined and limit India’s penalty corner chances, we are in for a frantic finish. Expect a physical, fast-paced battle from the opening whistle.