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IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Rohit Sharma leads India's charge, West Indies looking for wickets

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

India took on the West Indies in the third ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. Coming in to bat first, India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill early on but veteran batter Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form for the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Image Source : PTI

The third ODI of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies sees the two sides take on each other at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. It is worth noting that both sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash. Interestingly, the clash will not affect the series' result, as the Indian team has already clinched the three-game affair after winning the first two ODIs, and while the Men in Blue will look to clean sweep the Windies, the visitors will hope for an improved showing and will hope to register a consolation win. 

It is worth noting that the second ODI of the series saw the Indian team register an exceptional victory. Chasing down a target of 406 runs, Rohit Sharma scored a century with Shubman Gill scoring a double century as the Men in Blue chased down the massive target and clinched the series as well. It could be interesting to see how the third ODI fares for the two sides, and whether or not, the Indian team can register yet another victory. 

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anshul Kamboj

 

 

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 3rd ODI updates

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  • 3:45 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    100 up for India!

    Rohit Sharma has changed gears here; he is on a score of 71 runs in 68 deliveries. India is now 113-2.

  • 3:34 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Half-century!

    Rohit Sharma completes his half-century here. A brilliant knock by the veteran under pressure. India now 82/2 after 18 overs. 

  • 3:30 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    17 overs done!

    17 overs have passed here and India's score reads 77/2. Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad look set on the crease, with Rohit approaching his half-century as well.

  • 3:05 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit-Gaikwad settle in

    The duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rohit Sharma have settled on the pitch here. After 12.5 overs, India's score reads 46/2. 

  • 2:51 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Powerplay done!

    10 overs have passed, and the powerplay comes to an end. India's score reads 28/2 here. Rohit Sharma is looking to accelerate India's innings here. 

  • 2:45 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit survives!

    Rohit Sharma survives here. A good DRS call from the veteran India batter here. India's score reads 23/2.

  • 2:34 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit Sharma key for India now!

    After 6.3 overs, India's score reads 19-2. The Men in Blue have lost two of their biggest assets in Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, and lot is dependent on Rohit Sharma now. 

  • 2:14 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Two down!

    Virat Kohli has departed on a golden duck! Jayden Seals has beaten him all ends up, India now 4/2.

  • 2:11 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Skipper departs!

    Shubman Gill departs on a score of one run, in red-hot form and Gill failed to put forth a big score here today. India now 3/1.

  • 2:03 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Gill-Rohit look for good start!

    Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle, looking to propel India towards a good start here!

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India playing XI!

    Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

  • 1:44 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Indies Playing XI:

    John Cambell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

  • 1:34 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss here, and the side has opted to bat first. After bowling first across the two ODIs, the Men in Blue will be batting first here.

  • 1:21 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss time soon!

    The toss is right around the corner here! The two skippers should be out on the field shortly! The toss is slated to happen at 1:30 PM IST.

  • 1:11 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between India and the West Indies! The two sides meet at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, and both sides will look to put in a good show here.

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