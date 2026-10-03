IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Rohit Sharma leads India's charge, West Indies looking for wickets

The third ODI of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies sees the two sides take on each other at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. It is worth noting that both sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash. Interestingly, the clash will not affect the series' result, as the Indian team has already clinched the three-game affair after winning the first two ODIs, and while the Men in Blue will look to clean sweep the Windies, the visitors will hope for an improved showing and will hope to register a consolation win.

It is worth noting that the second ODI of the series saw the Indian team register an exceptional victory. Chasing down a target of 406 runs, Rohit Sharma scored a century with Shubman Gill scoring a double century as the Men in Blue chased down the massive target and clinched the series as well. It could be interesting to see how the third ODI fares for the two sides, and whether or not, the Indian team can register yet another victory.

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anshul Kamboj