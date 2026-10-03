India summons Pakistan envoy over 'continued facilitation' of cross-border infiltration

India on Saturday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, raising a strong protest over the "continued facilitation of illegal" cross-border infiltration. This comes in response to the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralising two suspected Pakistani intruders along the international border (IB) in Punjab.

Rejecting Pakistan's "baseless and motivated" allegations over the October 2 incident, India urged Pakistan investigate the cross-border infiltration and the drug smuggling activities, and take appropriate action. It also called Pakistan's Border Guarding forces for their "complicity".

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said three of Pakistani individuals had infiltrated into the Indian territory along the IB in the Tarn Taran district and continued crossing the fence despite multiple warnings by the BSF, which forced the personnel to "engage them for posing an imminent security threat".

"This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan," the MEA said. "Government of Pakistan was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures."

"Pakistan was further urged to ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorized movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.

BSF shoots two Pak intruders dead

On October 2, two suspected Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the BSF after they crossed into the Indian side in the Tarn Taran district area. Officials said there were three intruders, but one of them returned to the Pakistani side.

The two men, aged approximately 25 to 26, continued provoking the troops and saying they wanted to enter Indian territory, which forced the BSF to open fire and kill them. Their identified are being ascertained.

"The BSF personnel issued a warning and then opened fire. There were some difficulties initially because the individuals were right next to the gate, which was obstructing the line of sight," Bhikhiwind DSP Atul Soni told news agency ANI.

"After three or four shots were fired, the two men attempted to flee back towards Pakistan. Both men died on the spot... Two individuals were killed, while one managed to flee back to the Pakistani side," he added.

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