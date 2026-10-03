West Indies record highest successful chase, beat India by five wickets following Shai Hope's 162*

Chandigarh:

West Indies have defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI at the new PCA stadium in Mullanpur. Even though they lost the series 2-1, the visitors showed plenty of positives, including an impressive batting show across three ODIs. For India, on the other hand, there’s plenty of room for improvement. Particularly in the bowling and fielding departments.

Bowling under lights for the first time this series, India were lacklustre and struggled to pick wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav is their best bet in the middle overs, but he remained quiet in the last couple of games, and it resulted in India struggling with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah’s absence surely hurt the team, but by now, they should have built a proper attack that can challenge any opponent, especially when playing at home.

When it comes to fielding, India dropped three catches and that allowed West Indies to crawl back into the contest. Captain Shai Hope looked in fine form and took the game away from India’s reach with some sensational batting. He scored unbeaten 162 runs in the match and his form is West Indies’ biggest highlight in the ongoing series. The captain led by example, scoring back-to-back centuries and he will be hoping to build on that momentum as West Indies look to book their place in the ODI World Cup 2027.

India post 351 runs in first innings

India had a poor start after opting to bat first. Captain Shubman Gill, playing on his home turf, departed for just one run, while star batter Virat Kohli scored a golden duck. India, who have been a force to reckon with at the bat in the ongoing series, were reduced to 4/2 as the home crowd was left silent.

Since then, Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a valuable 137-run partnership. Rohit was put under the scanner multiple times for his poor form, but the Mumbai cricketer proved his worth again with a commanding performance of 92 runs. Ruturaj, on the other hand, scored a half-century.

After they departed, the run rate took a dip, but KL Rahul changed the complexion of the game in the final overs. The keeper-batter launched a scathing attack, scoring unbeaten 129 runs off 87 balls, helping India post 351 runs on the board in the first innings. For West Indies, Jaydan Seales was very impressive, picking up three wickets, including a peach of a delivery to get the better of Kohli.

In the second innings, West Indies opener John Campbell departed for 10, but Hope and Amir Jangoo took over the responsibility and built a crucial partnership of 109 runs. After Jangoo departed for 67, Hope took on the charge and built an important partnership with Keemo Paul and then with Gudakesh Motie to win the game for West Indies.

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