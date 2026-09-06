Abhijeet Dipke faces backlash over sharing false video targeting Ram Temple Trust CEO, issues clarification

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday found himself in a controversy after he shared a video that featured a man recreating Bobby Deol's dance steps on the popular song 'Jamal Kudu', claiming that it was Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's first CEO, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retired).

Dipke had shared the video on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) while quoting a post, but the person in it was not Mishra.

"There’s nothing wrong with what someone does in their personal life," he said. "I just wonder how the “dharm ke thekedaar” would have reacted if this person wasn’t the CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust. This is exactly why we say: don’t let anyone use your religion to fool you."

Dipke issues clarification

Later, the post that Dipke quoted was deleted, after which he issued a clarification. However, the CJP founder said that by sharing the post earlier, he did not mean to question a person's personal choices, but rather "about the hypocrisy in how such things are judged depending on who the person is."

"It has been pointed out to me that the person in this video is not Jeetendra Mishra. Though, as I said earlier, what someone does in their personal life is entirely their own business," he said in another X post.

However, Dipke was trolled by a section of users of X, with many questioning the CJP founder for sharing a video with a false claim.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is Ram Temple Trust's first CEO

On September 2, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra was appointed as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that oversees the management and operations of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

62-year-old Mishra, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, has served in the Indian Air Force (IAF), receiving several military decorations, including the Yudh Seva Medal. He headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

"The responsibility (of the Ram temple) has now come onto my shoulders," he said on his first visit to Ayodhya as the trust CEO on Friday. "This was an introductory visit, during which I got an introduction to the functioning of the temple. Gradually, as I learn more about it, we will formulate some plans."

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