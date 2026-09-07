IMD issues rain alert for several states; Check weather forecast for Delhi, UP, Bihar and other regions

New Delhi:

The weather pattern is changing rapidly across several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and several other states on September 7. In some areas, wind speeds could reach up to 70 kmph. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning during spells of rain. In the hills, persistent rainfall could increase the risk of landslides and flash floods, while rising water levels in rivers may create problems across parts of the plains.

Delhi weather update: Rain and strong winds likely

Delhi is likely to witness a mix of pleasant and disruptive weather on September 7. Several parts of the national capital are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds could reach speeds of up to 50 kmph during the spell, potentially affecting traffic and outdoor activities in some areas.

UP, Bihar under rain and thunderstorm alert

The weather impact is expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Western Uttar Pradesh may receive rain on September 7, while eastern parts of the state are likely to experience rainfall on September 7 and 8. Thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning are also possible in several areas. Residents have been advised to exercise caution during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under isolated trees or staying in open spaces. Bihar is also likely to witness rain and thunderstorms at several places on September 7. People have been advised to stay indoors during periods of lightning and strong winds.

Rain may worsen problems in hill states

Uttarakhand is likely to receive rain on September 7, with another spell of rain, thunderstorms and lightning possible between September 10 and 12. Heavy rainfall in the hill state could increase the risk of landslides and disrupt traffic on mountain roads. Flash floods are also a concern in vulnerable areas. Himachal Pradesh is also expected to receive rainfall on September 7.

Rain activity to continue across central India

Madhya Pradesh is likely to remain under the influence of the active weather system. Western Madhya Pradesh may receive rain on September 7, while eastern parts of the state are likely to see rainfall on September 7 and 8, as well as on September 11 and 12. In Chhattisgarh, several areas could receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning between September 8 and 12.

Gujarat to Goa likely to see rainfall

Rainfall activity is also expected to remain widespread across parts of western India. Konkan and Goa may receive rain at several places between September 7 and 12. Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are also likely to witness rainfall at different places during the same period.

West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on IMD watch

According to the weather department, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the next 48 hours towards West Bengal via north Odisha and Jharkhand. The system could enhance rainfall activity across several parts of eastern India.

West Bengal is likely to witness rain between September 7 and 10. Jharkhand may receive rainfall from September 8 to 11, while Odisha is expected to see rain between September 10 and 12. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to experience rainfall between September 7 and 12. Some areas could receive heavy rainfall on September 7 and 8, as well as September 11 and 12.

Northeast India to remain wet

Rainfall activity is also expected to continue across the Northeast. Arunachal Pradesh may receive rain at several places between September 7 and 12. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to witness widespread rainfall during this period. Assam and Meghalaya could receive rainfall at some places on September 9 and 10.

Monsoon remains active in southern states

Several southern states are also likely to remain affected by rainfall between September 7 and 12. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive rain in different areas during this period. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could experience thunderstorms and lightning between September 7 and 10. Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 11 and 12.

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