Abu Dhabi-bound Air India Express flight turns back to Kochi after engine oil drops mid-air rapidly

New Delhi:

An Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back after the crew detected a rapid drop in the oil quantity of Engine 1 during the flight. The aircraft was around 50 minutes into its journey and cruising at an altitude of 36,000 feet when the pilots noticed that the engine oil quantity was falling rapidly. The crew responded to the situation and carried out a FORDEC assessment, a structured decision-making process used by flight crews to evaluate developing situations and determine the safest course of action.

Crew decides to abandon Abu Dhabi sector

As the oil quantity in Engine 1 continued to decrease, the crew decided not to continue towards Abu Dhabi and instead initiated the return to Cochin International Airport, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The situation subsequently escalated when the engine oil pressure entered the danger zone. The crew then shut down Engine 1 as a precautionary measure before continuing the return flight. Despite the engine-related issue, the Boeing 737 landed safely at Cochin International Airport.

Passengers unaware of seriousness of situation

While the crew was dealing with the developing technical problem in the cockpit, passengers on board were reportedly unaware of the seriousness of the situation. From the passengers' perspective, the aircraft was eventually brought back to Kochi safely. However, inside the cockpit, the crew had been dealing with a progressively worsening engine oil indication, followed by an oil pressure warning that required Engine 1 to be shut down.

Questions over DGCA safety oversight

The incident could also bring renewed attention to the broader framework governing aviation safety oversight and regulatory audits. The US Federal Aviation Administration conducts country-level safety oversight assessments under its International Aviation Safety Assessment programme. India's last major IASA audit was conducted in October 2021, while another assessment is expected in November this year.

Why engine oil levels matter

Engine oil plays a critical role in aircraft engines by lubricating moving components and helping manage operating temperatures. A significant loss of oil quantity or pressure can indicate a developing engine problem and requires immediate assessment by the flight crew. In this case, the crew's decision to discontinue the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin came as the oil quantity continued to decline and the engine oil pressure entered the danger zone.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read:

Pilot on Phuket-Delhi flight, who failed drug test, terminated by Air India with immediate effect