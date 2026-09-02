Ram Temple Trust CEO Jeetendra Mishra’s first reaction: 'Praying for capability to shoulder duties well'

New Delhi:

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, after being made the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Wednesday said he considers this a great fortune that they chose him from so many candidates. “I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts," he said.

Jeetendra Mishra says he would like to thank the selection committee

He said he would like to thank the selection committee, Sri Ram Mandir Trust and Lord Ram for having chosen him for this responsibility. “I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well," he said.

It should be noted that Jeetendra Mishra's name was selected from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications. The appointment of the 62-year-old Jeetendra Mishra comes in the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.

Panel recommended 'three highly qualified professionals'

Committee secretary Sameer Panda said the panel had recommended "three highly qualified professionals" after assessing their leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision. This was the third meeting of the trust since the alleged donation theft came to light. The CEO selection process involved AI-assisted screening as well as manual assessment, trust officials said.

Of the 5,585 applications received, 3,577 candidates submitted details for evaluation under a 600-mark framework. The process subsequently narrowed to 108 candidates who scored 470 marks or more for virtual interactions, followed by 16 candidates being interviewed in person in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.

Know all about Jeetendra Mishra

Mishra, who belongs to Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his role in Operation Sindoor. He was also awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal during his long military career, according to a statement.

A fighter pilot commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, Mishra served for more than 39 years before retiring on April 30, 2026. As head of the Western Air Command, he was responsible for one of the IAF's key operational commands during Operation Sindoor, adding an operational dimension to his long record of command, flying, testing and strategic assignments, a statement said.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, the Air Force Test Pilots School, Bengaluru, the Air Command and Staff College in the US and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK. During his career, which included more than 3,000 hours of flying, he commanded a fighter squadron and two frontline air bases. He also served as commandant of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE).

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Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, ex-Western Air Command chief, appointed first CEO of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust