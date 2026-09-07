ED raids premises linked to TMC MP Nadimul Haque's Urdu daily over communal harmony, suspicious funding

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at premises linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Nadimul Haque at seven locations across Delhi, West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with an alleged money laundering investigation against an Urdu daily 'Akhbar-e-Mashriq', promoted by the TMC MP.

The 56-year-old Haque, who is also a journalist and businessman, is the director of the company (Akhbar-E-Mashriq Pvt Ltd) that brings out the daily named Akhbar-E-Mashriq.

ED raids 7 locations

ED's Kolkata zonal office team conducted searches at seven premises in Kolkata, Delhi and Ranchi.

In Kolkata, the searches were carried out at the office of Akhbar-e-Mashriq on Darga Road in Park Circus. Central security forces cordoned off the office premises during the operation. The main entrance was closed as a security measure, preventing anyone from entering or leaving while the searches were underway.

A raid is also underway at the MP's government residence in Delhi, which also serves as a temporary TMC office.

The search operation was launched early on Monday based on certain inputs covering the premises of the TMC MP, the office of the newspaper, among other places, in close coordination with security forces and state police forces concerned.

What's the case?

The probe relates to allegations concerning the publication and dissemination of material promoting communal disharmony and also contains allegations regarding illegal transactions, unaccounted cash transactions, and funding from suspicious sources.

According to ED sources, the agency is conducting the searches to gather documentary and digital evidence and examine the financial dealings of the entities and individuals named in the case.

The ED case booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR registered by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Financial records and other documents related to 'Akhbar-e-Mashriq' are under scrutiny. Apart from Kolkata, the newspaper is published from Delhi, Ranchi, Asansol, Siliguri, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Srinagar.

Who is Mohammad Nadimul Haque?

Mohammad Nadimul Haque is a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal representing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from St Xavier's College, University of Kolkata.

Before entering politics, Haque was associated with journalism and writing. He was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in May 2012 and is currently serving his third term in the Upper House, from 2024 to 2030. During his parliamentary career, Haque has also served as a member of several important parliamentary committees.

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