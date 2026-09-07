Carlos Alcaraz paves his way to US Open quarter-final, sets up marquee clash against Ben Shelton

The US Open 2026 is approaching its end; some of the best tennis players in the world are putting in their best performances, and at the forefront of it all has been Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz. Currently ranked third in the world, Alcaraz has once again come forth as one of the favourites to win the title.

The star player has made his way into the quarter-finals of the tournament, having registered a brilliant win over Tommy Paul in the round of 16 stage of the event. It is worth noting that Alcaraz registered a straight-sets win over Paul, winning the match 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to make his way to the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, Alcaraz will be taking on the USA’s Ben Shelton. Revered as one of the most promising youngsters in the world, Ben Shelton could prove to be a tough opponent for Alcaraz, and it could be interesting to see who the two fare in the quarter-final.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up on his performance after the win

After the dominant victory over Tommy Paul, Alcaraz took centre stage and talked about the level of tennis he is playing right now. The Spaniard heaped praise on himself and opened up on how delighted he was to have reached the quarter-final of the US Open 2026.

“I’m really happy to see where my level is right now. Beating Tommy Paul is always great feedback to see where you are, and I'm just really happy about everything I’ve done today. I think I returned pretty well. I saw really, really well the game today and what I had to do in every moment. Using the right things in every moment. Just really happy; hopefully keep it going,” Alcaraz said after the game.

Furthermore, Tommy Paul also opened up on his loss, claiming that Alcaraz is playing on a completely different level as compared to him and branded him as one of the best in the business.

“He was playing on a different level than me. I think there are a lot of things I could have done better, but I could have done a lot of things better and still lost that match,” Paul said.

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