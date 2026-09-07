'I got more votes from criminal areas than educated localities': Nitin Gadkari's viral remark | Watch

Nashik:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has sparked a fresh political discussion after a video of his remarks at an event in Nagpur went viral. Gadkari said that he received more votes from areas associated with the underworld and red-light districts than from some highly educated localities during elections. However, Gadkari clarified that his remarks should not be interpreted as support for criminal activities or the people involved in them. He said his association with people from such areas was linked to social work and development initiatives carried out there.

Speaking at the Nagpur event, Gadkari described himself as highly ideological and spoke about his long political journey and his relationships with people from different sections of society. In a light-hearted remark, he said that around 99 per cent of people associated with the underworld and the social world in Nagpur were his supporters. He immediately clarified that being supported by people from these sections did not mean he endorsed their work or activities. Gadkari said he had worked in these areas and undertaken social initiatives, which helped him establish connections with people across different sections of society.

'I got more votes in underworld and red-light areas'

Gadkari said that during elections, he received a higher share of votes from underworld and red-light areas than from some educated parts of the city. According to Gadkari, he received around 70 to 75 per cent of the votes in large, educated localities, while his vote share in areas associated with criminals, the underworld and red-light districts was around 92 per cent.

Explaining the context, Gadkari said, "I have very good relations with people, but do not interpret it to mean that I support their activities. Roads have been built there and social work has been carried out. The first thing is awareness in the minds of people about democracy and democratic values. The commitment of people towards democratic values and ideology is very important. Education of the masses is extremely important."

Gadkari stresses importance of credibility in politics

Gadkari also spoke about the importance of public credibility and the role it plays in determining success, whether in politics, business or other fields. He said that around 99 per cent of people connected with the underworld and social work in Nagpur supported him, while reiterating that this should not be taken as an endorsement of criminal activities.

Gadkari emphasised the importance of educating people about democracy and democratic values. He said, "The important thing is that I believe credibility wins. Whether it is business, politics, consumer products or industrial products, credibility is what matters." The Union Minister also said that he has experimented with transformation throughout his political career and has experienced different phases of politics. "I have done everything in politics. I have done good things as well as bad things. I have relationships with everyone," Gadkari said.

Also Read:

Nitin Gadkari asks states to permit private two-wheeler owners to operate bike taxis