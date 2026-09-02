Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, ex-Western Air Command chief, appointed first CEO of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust

New Delhi:

Air Marshal (retired) Jeetendra Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on Wednesday (September 2). The trust announced the Ram Temple CEO to lead the shrine's administrative functioning following the stepping down of trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Anil Mishra as members of the body over allegations of widespread donation theft at the temple.

As CEO, Mishra is expected to play a key role in overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the temple trust and coordinating its expanding operations. His responsibilities are likely to include managing pilgrim facilities, financial and administrative arrangements, staff coordination, security-related matters and preparations for major religious events.

The other contenders for the post of CEO included former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra, retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, and former IPS officer Paresh Saxena.

Ram Temple gets three new trustees

Earlier in the day, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed three new trustees as part of the administrative reshuffle of the Ram Temple. The new trustees are Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

Mahesh Bhagchandka is reportedly a relative of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal. His appointment, along with those of Pandey and Yadav, was discussed during an important meeting of the Ram Temple Trust.

Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra?

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), is a retired air officer of the Indian Air Force. He served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command. He also played a key role in Operation Sindoor.

Air Marshal Mishra retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF) on April 30, 2026. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his distinguished service. Mishra is a native of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

In his service career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments. These include the Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Test Pilot at Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases, Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Principal Director (ASR), Asst Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air HQ (VB), Commandant ASTE, and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training). He was Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) prior to taking over his present appointment.

How was Ram Temple CEO appointed?

The CEO selection process combined AI-enabled screening with manual assessment. A 600-mark evaluation framework was used to scrutinise applications, with 3,577 candidates participating in the initial assessment.

Candidates scoring 470 marks or above were shortlisted, leading to virtual interactions with 108 applicants and final interviews of 16 candidates in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12. As many as 5,585 people applied for the CEO's post, while 3,570 candidates completed and returned their application forms.

A three-member search committee was constituted on July 6 to select the CEO. The committee comprises retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware.

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