Delhi building collapse LIVE: Death count rises to 7, police forms 10 teams to nab Satya Niketan PG owner

New Delhi:

At least seven people have died after a five-storey building being used as a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area. The building, named Hostel Daze, located near Delhi University's South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway in the basement. The structure had a basement and five upper floors and was at least 50 years old. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been conducting rescue and search operations at the site. An FIR has been registered against building owner Hariram Bansal and others under Sections 105, 290 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have formed 10 separate teams to track down Hariram, owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, claiming six lives, and is currently untraceable, police said. The teams comprise local district police, Special Staff, and other operational units. Each team is being led by an officer of the Additional DCP rank. Police are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend Hariram. Delhi Police has also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. The owner has a residence in Gurugram, Haryana, but is currently untraceable.

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