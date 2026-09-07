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Delhi building collapse LIVE: Death count rises to 7, police forms 10 teams to nab Satya Niketan PG owner

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

Delhi building collapse LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday arrived at Satya Niketan to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations, where a decades-old multi-storey building collapsed.

Delhi building collapse LIVE
Delhi building collapse LIVE Image Source : IndiaTV/ANI
New Delhi:

At least seven people have died after a five-storey building being used as a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area. The building, named Hostel Daze, located near Delhi University's South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway in the basement. The structure had a basement and five upper floors and was at least 50 years old. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been conducting rescue and search operations at the site. An FIR has been registered against building owner Hariram Bansal and others under Sections 105, 290 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have formed 10 separate teams to track down Hariram, owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, claiming six lives, and is currently untraceable, police said. The teams comprise local district police, Special Staff, and other operational units. Each team is being led by an officer of the Additional DCP rank. Police are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend Hariram. Delhi Police has also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. The owner has a residence in Gurugram, Haryana, but is currently untraceable.  

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

 

Live updates :Delhi building collapse

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  • 12:13 PM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Death count rises to 7

    The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse has risen to seven after one more person was recovered from the debris but could not be saved. A total of 12 people have been rescued, while seven have died in the incident

    (Input: Abhay Parashar)

     

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hariram Bansal's house locked

    Hariram Bansal's house in Gurugram is locked. The house is located in the Sector-23 area of ​​Gurugram. According to sources, there has been no one at Hariram's house since late last night.

    (Input: Kumar Sonu)

     

  • 11:50 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Police forms 10 separate teams to apprehend building owner

    The Delhi Police has formed 10 separate teams to apprehend the building owner, Hariram. These teams comprise local district police and special staff, as well as personnel from various operational units within the district. All these teams are being led by officers of the Additional DCP rank. The police are conducting raids in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend Hariram.

    (Input: Kumar Sonu)

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi LG calls high-level meeting,

    Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu called a high-level meeting on the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, which took 6 lives. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will also be present at the meeting. Senior officials from DDA, MCD, and Delhi Police are expected to attend. The high-level meeting will be held later this afternoon. The LG is likely to take several major decisions during the meeting.

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Plea in Delhi HC in Satya Niketan building collapse

    A lawyer on Monday mentioned the Satya Niketan building collapse matter before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent hearing in view of the gravity of the incident. The Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter for hearing today. The urgent mention comes against the backdrop of the tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, in which six people have reportedly died. The incident has raised serious concerns, and the matter has now reached the Delhi High Court for judicial consideration.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Building owner on run, Delhi Police conduct raids

    Delhi Police have raided several places, including Gurugram, to arrest building owner Hariram, but he was not found at home; he has absconding. Police suspect that the owner of the Satya Niketan building is hiding somewhere within the Delhi-NCR region. Delhi Police have also raided the premises of his close associates and relatives in an effort to apprehend him, but the building owner remains at large.

     

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi Police issues LOC against Satya Niketan building owner

    Delhi Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the building owner, Hariram.

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Some labourer still trapped under debris

    Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It is suspected that there might still be a labourer trapped, as their presence has not yet been confirmed. All officials responsible in the chain of command will be suspended... (The action will be taken) today itself. It wouldn't be appropriate for me to specify exactly who is facing action, but I can tell you that action is being taken against in-line officials at the highest levels, levels where such action has perhaps never been taken before. Everyone will have to answer."

     

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Building collapse due to some negligence or a structural failure: Delhi Mayor

    Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said, "As of now, six people have lost their lives, and six others are undergoing treatment; two have already been discharged. Treatment is ongoing at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and those patients are reported to be out of danger. Prima facie, this appears to be an accident. this particular house was old. Due to some negligence or a structural failure during this process, the entire building collapsed. Undoubtedly, the materials used in the construction were likely not of the quality required to sustain the structure, leading to the collapse."

     

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Administration installs iron jacks to support buildings near collapse site

    The administration installs iron jacks to support buildings near the site of the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed six lives.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi govt to mandate structural audits for all public-use buildings

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use—whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility—must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there. We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met. We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress. Regarding government officials whose oversight, negligence, or other lapses contributed to this situation, strict action will be taken against them this very day; no one will be spared."

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi CM orders safety crackdown after Satya Niketan building collapse

    Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Satya Niketan building collapse site on Monday morning to review the ongoing rescue operations and assess safety measures in the area. Following the incident, an FIR has been registered against the building owner. The Chief Minister also directed that strict action be taken against MCD officials found responsible for any lapses. Gupta ordered the immediate sealing of five-storey buildings across Delhi as a safety precaution. She also directed authorities to conduct intensive inspections of nearby paying guest accommodations and other buildings, with structures found violating safety norms to be sealed.

    (Input: Bhasker Mishra)

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi CM explains why building collapsed?

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "This is a truly tragic incident resulting from the building owner's negligence. It was a very old structure, and the pillars collapsed because the basement had become waterlogged; the entire building came down. Action has already been taken regarding this building, and proceedings will be initiated against the owner. Furthermore, any other dangerous buildings in the vicinity will be identified and demolished. Specifically, we have evacuated the building located directly behind this one, and it will be demolished with immediate effect."

     

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Six dead, 11 rescued from debris

    The death toll in the building collapse in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area climbed to six, with rescue and search operations for survivors entering the second day on Monday. So far, 11 people have been rescued from the debris of the decades-old multi-storey building. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued a statement saying that 11 patients were received at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS) following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi CM takes stock of situation

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took stock of the situation. So far, 11 people have been rescued from the debris of the decades-old multi-storey building.

     

     

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rescue operations underway

    Search and rescue operations are underway in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area following a building collapse that claimed six lives. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force, and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations. Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

     

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Six dead in PG building collapse

    A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with the death toll reaching six, an official said on Monday. The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

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