Aap Ki Adalat: Anil Agarwal talks wealth, India's growth and how he built Rs 4 lakh crore empire from scratch

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal opened up about his life, business journey, wealth creation and investment in India as he took the witness box on the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, where he candidly answered questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday, October 3.

During the free-will interaction, Agarwal spoke about the importance of presentation and reputation in business, saying he had realised nearly 50 years ago that having a good "dress and address" held significant importance when it comes to doing business.

'India offers huge opportunities for youth'

Speaking about the country’s economic prospects, Agarwal said India is now ready to move forward and offers significant opportunities for young people. He said young Indians can become millionaires if they are willing to work hard.

Agarwal also shared his experiences of building a successful business and creating wealth. He spoke about earning money in London before eventually bringing his investments back to India. He said he understands how to win people's trust and has used that experience in building his business ventures.

Anil Agarwal on why he loves wealth so much

Agarwal was candid about his approach to money and business. "I love money very much,” he said, adding that he likes places where money can be made and environments that offer opportunities to earn.

He also spoke about his acquisition of several public-sector companies. According to Agarwal, businesses that he acquired for around Rs 450 crore were eventually transformed into a group worth around Rs 2 lakh crore.

Agarwal said his business empire was built by extracting minerals from beneath the earth and developing businesses around the resources. He claimed to have created wealth worth around Rs 4 lakh crore through his ventures.

During the conversation, Rajat Sharma also asked Agarwal what he had given back to India. In response, the Vedanta chairman discussed his contribution through his businesses, investments and efforts to expand the country's industrial and natural-resource sectors.

Agarwal also used the interaction to share lessons from his entrepreneurial journey and his views on how young Indians can build successful businesses and create wealth. His responses drew considerable attention from the audience, which was seen applauding several of his remarks during the programme.

About Aap Ki Adalat

Over the years, Aap Ki Adalat has featured more than 200 prominent personalities from different walks of life. According to information shared about the programme, videos from the show have garnered more than 180 crore views across digital platforms.

The programme has also completed over 1,100 episodes and is among the most-watched news shows globally on YouTube. It has featured Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on the same platform.

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Aap Ki Adalat: Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal reveals how he went from scrap dealer to billionaire