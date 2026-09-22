40-year-old man dies, wife injured after Thar hits scooter in Greater Noida; driver absconding

Greater Noida:

A 40-year-old man was killed and his wife injured after their scooter was hit by a Thar vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. The accident happened around 6 pm on Monday near the Bisrakh police station area.

According to police, Neeraj, a resident of Chipiyana, was riding a scooter with his wife when it was hit by the Thar. "Neeraj, 40, a resident of Chipiyana, and his wife sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment," police said.

Man died during treatment

The police said that Neeraj succumbed to injuries during treatment, while his wife is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is in stable condition. "The panchayatnama (inquest) of the deceased's body was prepared and the body was sent for postmortem examination," police said.

The Thar has been impounded and a case registered based on a complaint, police said. The driver was absconding, and efforts were underway to arrest him.

Further legal action is being taken, police added.

Delhi car hits bike, drags it for 100 metres

Earlier, a shocking road accident was reported in Delhi's RK Puram area after a car rammed into a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 100 metres on the road. The incident took place on Africa Avenue Road on the night of September 17 and was captured on video.

According to the police, a 21-year-old man was sitting on his parked motorcycle by the roadside when a blue Honda Amaze, allegedly driven by a 73-year-old man, hit the bike. The impact knocked the young man off the motorcycle, while the car continued moving with the bike stuck to it and dragged it for some distance.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10 pm on September 17 on Africa Avenue Road while the Honda Amaze was travelling from Bhikaji Cama Place towards RK Puram Metro Station. The RK Puram police station received information about the accident at around 10:22 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot. During the investigation, police identified the biker as 21-year-old Tanish Tokas, a resident of Munirka village. He was sitting on his parked black motorcycle when the blue Honda Amaze, allegedly driven by 73-year-old Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, collided with the bike.

(With PTI inputs)

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