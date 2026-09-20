'Don't want to contest alone': Owaisi signals AIMIM's alliance plans for 2027 UP polls | India TV Exclusive

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reiterated that he would want to contest next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance, but targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) for calling his party 'B team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the Lok Sabha member from Telangana's Hyderabad signalled that his party is in talks with other parties, including Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), for an alliance, saying everything would be formalised soon.

"I don't want to contest alone," he said, "I want to contest the elections in an alliance. However, there is no surety. However, I want to reiterate that we want contest the polls in an alliance. It will be done very soon, though some time is required for it."

Owaisi's party had earlier made attempts to form an alliance with Samajwadi Party, which won 111 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections and 37 constituencies in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, no alliance has yet been finalised, with Owaisi on Sunday targeting Akhilesh Yadav's party for calling the AIMIM a 'B team' of the BJP.

"The Samajwadi Party was in power (in Uttar Pradesh), but lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. They even lost the 2017 assembly elections and blamed us. Even after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2022 assembly polls, they blamed us. They have always blamed us for their defeats, but never do an introspection," he said.

"Around three months earlier before the 2022 assembly elections, I was asked by some not to contest the polls. Back then, we had urged for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party; however, that didn't materialise," he recalled.

When asked if Muslims were being targeted in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM president told India TV that the Waqf Amendment Bill was only introduced in the Parliament to curtail the rights of the community. He even alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not functioning in accordance with the rule of law.

"Not just in Saharanpur, many mosques and graveyards were also demolished in Sambhal. Many of Muslims' houses were bulldozed," he alleged. "Supreme Court's order is not being followed. The Waqf Act is being amended to target the Muslims. Muslims have become just voters, and those who made them voters are not raising the main issues."

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh in early 2027.

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