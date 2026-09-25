The Early Spring gets three bonus specials after Episode 24, here's where to watch

The Early Spring wrapped up its regular 24-episode run earlier this month. However, Youku did not stop there. The platform has released three High-Sweet Version specials, with the latest one arriving on September 24.

The first special was released on September 19 and runs for 59 minutes and 55 seconds. The second followed on September 21, with a runtime of 60 minutes and three seconds. The third special was released on September 24 and runs for 59 minutes and 45 seconds. All three are currently listed on Youku's official page for the drama.

The Early Spring specials are not officially Episodes 25, 26 and 27

There has been some confusion among fans over the numbering of the additional content. While viewers have started referring to the specials as Episodes 25, 26 and 27, Youku has not changed the official episode count. The main series is still listed as 24 episodes, while the three High-Sweet Versions appear separately.

The first special was released shortly after the finale and quickly began circulating among fans as “Episode 25”. That description has since been used for the subsequent bonus releases as well, although they are technically specials rather than new regular episodes.

What are the High-Sweet Version specials about?

The additional content revolves around Luan Nian and Shang Zhitao, played by Jing Boran and Sun Qian. The first special was reported to include some of the sweeter moments from the drama. It is not presented as a new season or a direct continuation of the story, but gives fans more material featuring the two characters.

With all three specials running for close to an hour, viewers now have almost three hours of extra The Early Spring content beyond the original 24 episodes.

Jing Boran and Sun Qian lead the drama

Jing Boran plays Luan Nian in the series, while Sun Qian stars as Shang Zhitao. The cast also includes Qi Tianqing, Liu Xiaobei and Li Chuan. The drama is directed by Chi-Cheng Chian and written by Gao Xiaoxian. It is based on the web novel by Gu Niang Bie Ku.

For now, Episode 24 remains the official finale of the main series. The three High-Sweet Versions are additional releases from Youku, rather than a formal extension of the show's 24-episode count.

Where to watch The Early Spring specials

The High-Sweet Version specials are available on Youku and are listed separately from the main episodes. For viewers in India and other international markets, availability may depend on the local version of Youku. The specials are clearly listed on the Chinese Youku platform, but an international release should be checked on the regional service before subscribing specifically to watch the additional content.

The Early Spring premiered on August 26, 2026.

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