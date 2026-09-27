'Congress, Opposition parties part of every conspiracy that could harm democracy': CM Yogi

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (September 27) targeted the Congress and other opposition parties amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing a press conference, Yogi alleged that the Congress and opposition parties have consistently sought to undermine India's constitutional institutions, adding that they had been part of every 'conspiracy' that could harm democracy.

"They have been part of every conspiracy aimed at harming democracy. Astonishingly, the current actions and rhetoric of the country's main opposition party and its UPA allies are extremely irresponsible and detrimental to democratic values," he said.

Opposition raising a hue and cry without cause: CM Yogi

Speaking about the confusion over the SIR exercise, the Chief Minister further said the confusion being created over the SIR was unwarranted, stressing that the exercise was not being conducted for the first time by the current Election Commission.

He said SIR exercises had been carried out in the country at different times, including in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965-66 and 2003, mostly when Congress-led governments were in power. "The confusion spread regarding the SIR ignores the fact that this is not the first time such an exercise has been undertaken by the Election Commission. SIR operations were conducted previously at various times--often under Congress-led governments---including in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965-66, and 2003," he said.

Yogi said the uproar over the current SIR exercise by the Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD and other parties was 'extremely unfortunate'.

CM Yogi further alleged that the Congress and its allies had repeatedly compromised the country’s internal and external security due to what he described as their 'corrupt' functioning and financial irregularities.

"They have consistently compromised the country's internal and external security. Questioning the Balakot airstrikes and the valour of the Indian Army, or making a malicious attempt to cast doubt on the bravery and heroism displayed by India's courageous soldiers during Operation Sindoor, what kind of patriotism is this? Yet, the Congress and its allied parties are currently engaging in these very same irresponsible actions," he said.

Undermining democracy is deeply shocking act: CM Yogi

The Chief Minister aid the three Election Commissioners had appeared before the media to clarify the situation regarding the SIR. "All three Election Commissioners have come before the press to clarify the situation. Directives regarding the electoral rolls had already been issued, and any voters who were left out have full liberty to fill out the forms," he said.

Referring to Form 6, CM Yogi said the Supreme Court had upheld the Election Commission's action.

He questioned the criticism of the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner despite these clarifications, alleging that attempts to put constitutional institutions in the dock were aimed at damaging India’s image globally and weakening the world’s largest democracy.

"Dragging every constitutional institution into the dock, tarnishing India's reputation globally, and attempting to weaken the world's largest democracy—this conduct by the Congress is truly shocking," he added.

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