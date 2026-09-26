15 dead, over 100 houses damaged as rains wreak havoc across UP; more showers likely on Sunday

As many as 15 people have lost their lives in past 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents in multiple parts of the state, said officials on Saturday, adding the heavy downpours have also caused damages to over 100 houses.

According to officials, 63 districts of Uttar Pradesh have recorded above normal rainfall that has triggered flash flood-like situation in many areas. In the past 24 hours, the state has received 19 times the normal rainfall that has heavily damaged crops in rural areas and leaving four animals dead.

Lucknow, the state capital, received 125.8 mm of rainfall till this morning. The situation was extremely critical in Farrukhabad and Kanpur Nagar after they received 200 and 160 times their normal rainfall, respectively. Meanwhile, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi recorded 130 times the normal rainfall.

More showers likely on Sunday

The rainfall and thundershowers are likely to continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which blamed a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh for causing the heavy rains.

The depression is moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh, and was centred about 230 km south of Prayagraj this morning. It will weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 12 hours, though.

However, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted across several parts of the state, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also possible in the central Terai region. Some watersheds (drainage basins) in central and Terai Uttar Pradesh face a light to moderate risk of flash floods during the next 24 hours, the weather department warned.

CM Yogi monitoring situation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation directed officials to provide immediate relief to people affected by heavy rains across the state, his office said in a statement earlier in the day.

The officials are have been directed to ensure prompt compensation for loss of life, livestock and houses damaged due to excessive rainfall, along with an immediate assessment of crop losses and timely compensation to farmers.

He also directed officials to shift people from flood-affected areas and those rendered homeless due to house collapses to flood relief and shelter centres, while asking senior officials to remain in the field, interact with affected families and ensure all possible assistance is provided without delay, his office said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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