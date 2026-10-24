Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 races towards Rs 400 crore, Udta Teer sees growth; see Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli's report

With Diwali approaching, there is a festive glow everywhere, and cinemas are lively with a variety of films. The weekend has brought an increase in footfall, offering audiences a wide range of choices, from action-packed movies to horror-comedies. Let's take a look at how much each film earned today, Saturday.

Jailer 2 continues its strong run

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, was released in theatres on October 15. It had a bumper opening, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark on its very first day. The film has already joined the Rs 300 crore club and is now racing towards the Rs 400 crore milestone. Today, Saturday, its tenth day, the film has earned Rs 14.36 crore. This figure is expected to rise further by the time the final figures are tallied at 10 pm.

On Friday, its ninth day, the film earned Rs 14.50 crore. The film’s total net collection has now reached Rs 363.21 crore. Jailer 2 is also performing exceptionally well globally, with a worldwide gross of Rs 628.05 crore.

How much did Udta Teer earn on its second day?

Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, arrived in theatres on Friday. It had a lukewarm start at the box office, earning Rs 4.10 crore on its opening day. Today, Saturday, its second day, the film has recorded earnings of Rs 4.47 crore. Its total net collection over two days has reached Rs 8.57 crore.

The magic of Nayyi Navelli fades

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, has failed to cast its spell on audiences. Its collections have now dwindled to the lakh range. On Friday, its eighth day, the film earned Rs 60 lakh. Meanwhile, according to data available at the time of writing, it has earned Rs 75 lakh on its ninth day, a marginal increase compared with the previous day. The film’s total net collection now stands at Rs 23.50 crore.

How is Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar faring at the box office?

Prahaar, starring Rajkummar Rao, was released alongside Yami Gautam’s Nayi Naveli. While its story is receiving significant praise, the film is underperforming at the box office. On Friday, its eighth day, it earned Rs 60 lakh, while today, Saturday, its ninth day, the collection stands at Rs 80 lakh. The film’s total net collection has reached Rs 18.55 crore.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar fails to gain momentum

Directed by Anuj Saini, this film was released on Friday, October 23. It features a cast including Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

The film did not make much of an impact on its opening day, earning only Rs 50 lakh. There has been little change today, Saturday, with the film earning Rs 51 lakh on its second day. Its total net collection has reached Rs 1.01 crore.

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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 beats 2.0, Leo and Jailer to become fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 300 crore in India