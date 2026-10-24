Meerut blue drum murder: Muskan, her lover Sahil to challenge death penalty in Allahabad HC

Meerut:

Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have decided to challenge the death penalty in the Allahabad High Court. Earlier, a Meerut District Court awarded death sentence to Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla on October 14 in the high-profile blue-drum murder case of Saurabh Rajput.

As per sources, the convicts have filed a joint appeal challenging their death sentences through their lawyers in the Allahabad HC. Meanwhile, prosecution lawyer Krishnakant Choubey said that Muskan and Sahil's death sentence has been sent to the High Court for confirmation which is yet to be received. Both the accused are currently lodged in Meerut's Chaudhary Charan Singh Jail.

What is Saurabh Rajput murder case?

On March 17, 2025, police recovered Saurabh Rajput's dismembered body from a blue drum inside his own house in Meerut. The discovery sent shockwaves across the country and brought the case into the national spotlight. Police arrested Muskan Rastogi and Sahil on March 19, 2025, and sent them to jail. The trial began in the district judge's court in July 2025, followed by successive hearings and arguments. With the examination of witnesses completed, the case reached a crucial stage ahead of the verdict. The gruesome recovery of Rajput's body inside the blue drum became the defining feature of the case which drew widespread public attention.

According to the details of the case, Muskan allegedly murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover, Sahil, on March 3, 2025. The following day, the accused allegedly chopped his body into 15 pieces and placed them inside a blue drum to dispose of the remains.

On March 5, Muskan and Sahil reportedly left for Shimla after the murder. Thirteen days after the killing, on March 16, police obtained evidence linking the two to the crime. On March 17, the police recovered Rajput's dismembered body from the blue drum.

The two accused were arrested on March 19 after being produced in court and were subsequently sent to jail. The case has since remained in the spotlight because of the gruesome nature of the crime and the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body.

- Inputs from Hima Agarwal.

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