UP MLC Polls 2026: Repoll recommended at 3 booths in Agra Teachers MLC seat over alleged irregularities

Agra:

A re-poll has been recommended at three booths in the Agra Teachers' MLC (Legislative Council) constituency over alleged irregularities. The repolling was recommended at booth no. 20 in Kheragarh tehsil, booth no. 21 in Kshetra Panchayat Saiya, and booth no. 26 in Kshetra Panchayat Fatehabad. A total of 45.95 per cent voter turnout recorded for the graduate seat in Agra MLC and 56.28 per cent voter turnout for the teacher seat.

Polling for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC), comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, was held on Friday, with the contest being seen as a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. As per the official data, the turnout stood at 40.87 per cent till 2 pm. The Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituency recorded the highest turnout at 59.17 per cent, followed by Varanasi at 57.97 per cent.

BJP and Samajwadi Party workers clash in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, BJP and Samajwadi Party workers engaged in a heated exchange at DAV Degree College, with both sides accusing each other of attempting to influence the polling process. The confrontation took place in front of SP candidate Dr Sanjayan Tripathi.

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh cast his vote at polling booth number 217 at Jalaun district council office in Orai for the Allahabad-Jhansi graduate constituency. After voting, he claimed the BJP would win all 11 seats, citing the work of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments for teachers and other sections of society.

Hoardings targeting Akhilesh surface in Lucknow, UP districts

While polling was still underway, hoardings targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other party leaders surfaced at several locations in Lucknow, Ballia and Sitapur. Some posters depicted Yadav wearing a skullcap alongside slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and jailed leader Azam Khan, while others targeted his family. However, the SP workers tore down some of the hoardings, accusing the BJP of trying to influence voters and create tension on polling day. Police said no one had claimed responsibility for putting up the hoardings in Ballia and an investigation was underway.

Polling continued until 4 pm. Ballot papers, instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were being used in the elections. The five graduate constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six teachers' constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad. The constituencies span all 75 districts of the state, but only registered graduates and teachers are eligible to vote.

Also Read:

'All mafias are like brothers': Posters targeting Akhilesh Yadav appear in Lucknow, other UP districts